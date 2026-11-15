‘Star Boiiiiii’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s message for Aaryavir Sehwag wins hearts after India’s U19 Asia Cup title win

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 2-word Instagram post for Aaryavir Sehwag goes viral after India beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's message for Aaryavir Sehwag after India's title win (Photo: X)

India U19 beat Pakistan in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026, and after this big win, one small post is getting the most attention. 15-year-old star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a simple 2-word message for his teammate Aaryavir Sehwag on Instagram, and it has now gone viral.

India won the final by 1 wicket. The match went to the very last ball. The whole country was celebrating the win, but Vaibhav’s post became the favourite moment for fans on social media.

What Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Write?

Vaibhav shared 2 stories on his Instagram after the final.

In the first story, he congratulated the whole Indian team. He wrote: “Congratulations, Oh mannnnnn whattt a match!”

In the second story, he shared a photo of Aaryavir Sehwag. The photo showed the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament, where Aaryavir was at the top. With that photo, Vaibhav wrote: “Star boiiiiii @aaryavirsehwag”

That short message created a buzz on social media. Fans are sharing it again and again.

Aaryavir’s Brilliant Tournament

Aaryavir Sehwag had a wonderful tournament with the bat. He is the elder son of former India opener Virender Sehwag.

He scored 361 runs in 5 matches. His average was 90.25. During this time, he scored 1 century and 3 half-centuries. Because of this performance, he was named Player of the Tournament.

Aaryavir also played a very important knock in the final. While chasing Pakistan’s 338 runs, he scored 58 runs. He faced 61 balls and hit 9 fours. Along with captain Lakshya Raichandani, he gave India a strong start. Lakshya scored 80 runs.

After completing his fifty, Aaryavir also did Virat Kohli’s famous ‘bat does the talking’ celebration, which fans loved a lot.

Father Virender Sehwag Also Reacts

Aaryavir’s father and former India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team. He wrote on X: “What a match! What a finish! To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character. Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What an unbelievable victory. Proud of these young Champions.”

India Won On The Last Ball

In the final, Pakistan batted first and scored 337/9. Usman Khan scored 107 runs for them. In reply, India were struggling at 252/8 at one stage.

From there, Manal Chauhan scored 47 runs and Mohit Ulva scored 49* runs to turn the match around. India needed 3 runs from the last ball and Mohit hit a boundary to give India their 9th U19 Asia Cup title.