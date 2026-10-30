Star India cricketer Krishnmachari Srikkanth raises concerns over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s low pace and lack of zip vs NZ

Former Indian legend Krishnmachari Srikkanth points out Bhuvneshwar Kumar's low pace and lack of zip against New Zealand in the T20I series.

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Srikkanth questions Bhuvneshwar’s pace and bowling against New Zealand (Image - X)

Team India is ready to play the fourth match of the T20I series against New Zealand. Although, the Indian team sealed this series by winning the last game and leading the series by 3-0.

In this series, star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still waiting for a big performance from his end for the Indian team. After a big gap of four years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned a call-up from Team India.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t make a big impact for India in this series. Across the first three matches, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to take a wicket.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Predicted Playing 11: Will Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feature in Auckland together

Ahead of this fourth clash of the series. Former Indian cricketer Krishnmachari Srikkanth has said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s pace is low and his deliveries are lacking zip altogether. That is a big reason why he is conceding more runs and not getting wickets in T20I series against New Zealand.

“I am not sure what is wrong with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His pace is low and I am not sure what has happened to him. His ball is lacking any zip and is reaching the batter like a harmless flower,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“In the IPL, he bowled with such great zip,” Srikkanth added.

Bhuvneshwar bowled well in the final overs of the last match in Wellington. He bowled some good yorkers in his last over.

However, he has given away 139 runs in 72 balls in the first three matches. As he is playing his first international series in four years, he will try to bowl better in the next matches.

Bhuvneshwar returned to India’s playing XI for the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. He played for India for the first time since 2022. His good performances in the IPL helped him return to the team after almost four years.

“Family, I know there isn’t much to say about family, but credit goes to them as well. I think it would be surprising for many that we didn’t even once, for a single day, talk about a comeback to the Indian team,” Bhuvneshwar said in a BCCI video.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Arshdeep Singh set to create history, needs one more wicket to reach 150 T20I wickets milestone