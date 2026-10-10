Star India cricketer reveals Virat Kohli’s RCB ignored his advice to target Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2014 mega auction, here’s WHY

Star Indian cricketer revealed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ignored his suggestion to target Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 mega auction.

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RCB ignores former star's suggestion to target Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2014 mega auction

Former Indian wicketkeeper and star player Parthiv Patel revealed a big thing which he was planning with his 2014 franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) regarding acquiring a player for the team, who’s a big name in cricket.

Parthiv Patel advised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to add a star player to the squad, who is also known as the Indian team’s key pacer. His name is Jasprit Bumrah. Parthiv revealed that the move to acquire Jasprit Bumrah in the squad did not happen. However, five-time champions, Mumbai Indians succeeded in adding him to their squad, where he proved himself an asset to the team.

“I had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for RCB in 2014. The 2014 mega auction. I was picked on the first day, around lunchtime. When the message came through, I said, ‘Hey, look at this player — sign him.’ The way I said it or rather, the fact that I said it on the broadcast was perhaps not ideal; it was something I probably shouldn’t have said, or at least could have phrased better. It was just that they didn’t feel he could do anything at that particular time — which is fine,” Parthiv said in a podcast with Aakash Chopra.

Bumrah and Kohli would’ve played together for RCB…Parthiv’s recommendation didn’t find takers at RCB then. Mumbai Indians snapped him at the auction and the rest, as they say, is history. Full podcast streaming NOW. YouTube. Facebook. Spotify. #ParthivPatelPodcast #CricketPodcast #BaithAndBol #ParthivPatel #rcb — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2026

However, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Jasprit Bumrah got a chance to make his debut for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. Jasprit Bumrah handled the responsibility in the absence of both regular captain Hardik Pandya and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Here’s what Mumbai Indians wrote on Instagram, announcing Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy against Punjab Kings. “A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!”

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jasprit Bumrah has played 158 matches, where he took 187 wickets, including two fifers. His best bowling figures are 5/10.