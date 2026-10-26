Star Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara names his current ODI World XI, ignores Shreyas Iyer and Harry Brook

Former Indian star Cheteshwar Pujara names his current ODI World XI, where he ignored Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and England's white-ball captain Harry Brook.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/star-indian-cricketer-cheteshwar-pujara-names-his-current-odi-world-xi-ignores-shreyas-iyer-and-harry-brook-8539422/ Copy

Cheteshwar Pujara names his current ODI World XI (Image - X)

Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest Test batters of all time, Cheteshwar Pujara has named his current ODI World XI ahead of the five-match series between India and New Zealand.

While making his ODI squad. Cheteshwar Pujara leave out star players like former Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook, who recently scored the fastest double century in ODI history.

In the opening pair, Cheteshwar Pujara added Indian T20I captain and star player, Shubman Gill with the legendary player, who is known for his incredible batting performances and heroics for Team India, Rohit Sharma.

Moving on, he lined up the squad with one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli and England star, Joe Root. These players delivered an absolute brilliance for their countries throughout their career. Virat Kohli is ready to play the five match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from November 4th.

On 5th and 6th place, Cheteshwar Pujara named West Indies captain Shai Hope and Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. Recently West Indies arrived in India for ODI and T20I series. In that tour, Shai Hope delivered an iconic performances against India. His impressive performances and knocks played a crucial role for West Indies to give a tough fight to the Indian team.

In 7th and 8th position, Pujara added South Africa’s all-rounder, Marco Jansen, who displayed an impressive performance for his side in the crucial moments. Meanwhile, Indian mystery spinner, Kuldeep Yadav is the only spinner, he added in his playing XI.

Meanwhile, in the pace department, Cheteshwar Pujara added one of the finest pacers of all time, Jasprit Bumrah alongside New Zealand’s Matt Henry and West Indies’ right-arm pacer Jayden Seales.

Rohit was named captain of the his side, with Pujara’s selection featuring players from India, England, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies.

There are two Indian star batters, like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who misses out their place in Cheteshwar Pujara’s playing XI.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s current ODI World XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shai Hope, KL Rahul, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Jayden Seales.