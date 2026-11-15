Star Indian cricketer feels Pat Cummins may miss IPL 2027, Ishan Kishan could lead SRH

Former Indian cricketer believes Pat Cummins may miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 and Ishan Kishan could lead Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Former Indian star feels Pat Cummins may miss IPL 2027, Ishan Kishan could take over as SRH captain (Image - X)

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in talks about a possible player trade before the TATA IPL 2027 retention deadline. Both teams need to make some big decisions about their overseas players.

Speaking on JioStar’s Game Plan, Abhinav Mukund and Aakash Chopra shared their views on the players GT may release, SRH’s plans to trade for Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis, and how the team is preparing if Pat Cummins and Travis Head are not available next season.

Aakash Chopra spoke about the players GT may let go before the retention deadline. “Shahrukh is at four crores, and Tewatia is at four as well. So, one of the two can be released, maybe Shahrukh. So, you have Rs 4 crore freed up there. Interestingly, if they are in the trade market, you have Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar.”

“There will be many teams who would want an Indian left-arm spinner of that quality because they are unable to play both of them. You can always offer one of the two to get somebody else. And, they actually need a lower-middle-order or a middle-order batter. That is their area of concern. So, for that, they can release one of the pacers because they have too many of those as well. Esterhuizen, they can let him go because Tom Banton is needed. And among the pacers, they can probably release Ishant Sharma if they want to because they don’t play him. Hardly any game last season. In 2025, he still played a few matches.”

They opened up on whether Pat Cummins will be available for SRH. “I have a feeling that, given the kind of year it is, with Ashes and the World Cup, Pat Cummins might not be available.”

“His availability could be an issue because the IPL is scheduled to take place right after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. So, there is a lot of cricket coming up and Pat Cummins might not be available, and you might potentially have Ishan Kishan stepping in and doing the job as a full-time captain this time around.”

Abhinav Mukund talked about GT’s middle order if Jos Buttler misses the matches due to injury. “What are you doing with your middle order? Last year, that was a big issue for you. You couldn’t play Glenn Phillips because Jason Holder came in and he did wonderfully well, and Rashid obviously picks himself and maybe Rabada.”

“If Jos is unavailable, are you going to trust Phillips at three? Because Glenn Phillips can do anything on a cricket field, and Tom Banton can also keep wickets. So, these are two players that you’ll have to think whether there is spot. But is Tom Banton the ideal replacement for Jos Buttler? That is something you’ll have to think.”