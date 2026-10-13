Star Indian cricketers hails Washington Sundar’s replacement for his brilliance against West Indies

Star Indian players applauded a young star for his incredible performance against West Indies in the T20I series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Star Indian cricketers hails a star player for his impressive performance vs WI

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is playing the five-match T20I series against Shai Hope’s West Indies as the three-matches of the series are completed, where the Indian side successfully created the edge over their rivals by increasing their lead in the series, after the victory in the last match by 14 runs at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Both sides are showcasing impressive performances as the rivals also giving a tough fight to the hosts. The last match was also filled with chaos and twists and turns. At the last moment, West Indies started showcasing their brilliance as the match came closer to West Indies’ ending. Somehow, the Indian team bounced back in the match, that last-moment comeback helped them to seal the game by a narrow margin.

Throughout this series, a star Indian player is proving his potential and worth for the team. The player is Naman Dhir, a player who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He got a chance to play for India as Washington Sundar’s replacement. For India, he delivered an exceptional performance as he is showcasing his magic with the bat and ball as well.

After seeing his excellence against West Indies, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth also applauded him and said: “Naman Dhir has now come in at Washington Sundar’s place as a replacement player. Washington Sundar keeps getting injured after every two matches. Now Naman Dhir has come in as his replacement and finished him. How can you drop Naman Dhir now from ODIs and T20Is? He has immediately grabbed that spot. Now Washington Sundar can only play for India in Test cricket.”

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also praised him for his impressive performance in the T20I series. “He is not a regular frontline off-spinner, but there has been significant improvement in his bowling, and he is bowling fearlessly. I really like what he is doing. He is emerging as another option for India as an off-spinning all-rounder. He was a little expensive yesterday, but he picked up Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket, which was a crucial breakthrough. Let’s leave out Kamil Pooran’s wicket, as that came towards the end after a big over. But I thought he showed all the signs of a bowler who is ready to step up and learn.”

“He made a few execution errors yesterday, bowling slightly fuller than intended. That happens to bowlers. You don’t find the right length every day, in every condition or at every ground. Quite often, because of the ground conditions, the pitch may be slightly elevated, which affects your length. In Indore, the bowler’s run-up will be on a lower level while the pitch is elevated. In those conditions, your front-foot landing might not be timed properly, causing you to pitch the ball slightly fuller. The more he bowls in different conditions, the more he will learn naturally. However, he is willing to learn and is showing that as well.”