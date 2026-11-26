Star New Zealand cricketer explains why India sent Kuldeep Yadav home ahead of 2nd Test vs NZ

Star New Zealand player shared why the Indian team sent Kuldeep Yadav home before the second Test against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Star New Zealand explains why India sent Kuldeep Yadav home ahead of second Test vs NZ (Image - BCCI)

Spin bowlers have taken only 6 wickets in the last 10 years in Tests at Hagley Oval. So New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi says he gets why India sent Kuldeep Yadav home. The pitch in Christchurch does not help slow bowlers.

Sodhi is also a wrist-spinner. He said the call made him sad, but the numbers make sense.

“From an emotional standpoint, I just love the way Kuldeep Yadav bowls. He has been amazing to watch. I played against him in the Under-19 World Cup, or maybe a pre-tournament series, and have always followed his progress. He is a phenomenal spin bowler,” Sodhi told PTI.

But the 33-year-old said Hagley Oval has always been hard for spinners. So it is hard for teams to pick a full-time slow bowler.

“In the last 10 years, from a New Zealand standpoint, only six wickets have been taken by spin in Test cricket at Hagley Oval. So realistically, I can understand why selectors would opt for perhaps a finger spinner who can bat.

“I suppose Kuldeep is competing in those conditions with guys like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who both average 40 with the bat, if not more, in Test cricket. I can understand it from a selection point of view. From an emotional point of view, it sucks,” he added.

The Wellington Test saw only 24 wickets fall in five days. The pitch got more and more flat as the game went on.

Hagley Oval normally helps fast bowlers more, mainly at the start, before it goes flat.

Sodhi thinks New Zealand’s fast bowlers will use the early help. But he said they could face another long, hard time once the early movement goes away.

“Historically, it has been a wicket that offers a little more seam and bounce, especially early in the Test match.

“I think the biggest thing is going to be to use that green tinge of the wicket early.

“But we have seen in recent times that it does flatten out quite a lot in the back end of the Test match.”

Sodhi talked about New Zealand’s drawn Test against the West Indies at the same ground last year. It shows how hard it is to win once the pitch loses its early bite.

“The last time we played the West Indies here, it was a massive draw. They batted for a really long time to draw the Test match.

“It shows that conditions in the back end can be quite challenging, as the pitch doesn’t break up a hell of a lot.

“You have to find new strategies to get batters out. As a bowling unit, you are just hoping there is a bit more pace and bounce compared to Wellington,” he said.