Star Pakistan cricketer applauds Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their brilliance vs WI, urges them to…

Star Pakistan cricketer heaped praised on legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their phenomenal performance against West Indies in the ODI series.

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Pakistan's star player praises Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

A few days back, the legendary players and amazing cricket duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen playing for the Indian team in the ODI series against West Indies, where they delivered a brilliance for the Men in Blue as India also succeeded in sealing the series 2-1.

Despite playing for India, after a while in ODI format. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen in their red-hot form as their impressive batting performance and attacking approach gave a positive update to the Indian fans regarding their availability in the ODI World Cup 2027.

Meanwhile, after the ODI series between India and West Indies, Pakistan’s legendary player Sohail Tanvir applauded Ro-Ko (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) for their brilliant batting performance for the Indian side.

Not only this, he also added that their experience and contribution to world cricket make their continued presence a ‘blessing’ for Indian cricket.

While speaking to ANI, Sohail Tanvir applauded Virat Kohli by saying his contribution and cricket numbers speak more than him. He also praised him for the entertainment and memorable moments he provided for cricket fans.

“Virat’s numbers are so monumental that I don’t even need to say anything—they speak for themselves. Beyond Indian cricket, look at the immense service he has rendered to world cricket, the countless moments of joy he has delivered, and how much he has entertained fans with his extraordinary talent. Full praise to him,” Tanvir said.

Speaking about Virat Kohli’s numbers for Indian team. Virat Kohli has played 123 Tests, 317 ODIs and 125 T20Is for India. In his career, Virat Kohli scored 9,230 runs in Test at an average of 46.85, which includes 30 centuries and 31 fifties. In ODI format, he scored 15, 109 runs at an average of 58.78, including 55 centuries and 79 fifties. In T20Is, Virat Kohli scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69, including one century and 38 fifties.

Tanvir also added that he wants Virat Kohli to play as long as possible and draws a parallel with Rohit Sharma. “Just as I remarked about Rohit, having Kohli play for as long as possible is an absolute blessing for Indian cricket.”

He also shared that experienced players could play an important role and value to a team as long as they maintained their fitness and performance levels.

“If you keep yourself fit and maintain performance, age actually provides a double benefit. People often view age in a negative light, but I consider it a massive positive asset for any team,” he said.