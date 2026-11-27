Star Pakistan cricketer heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his brilliance in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, says’ He is pure fire’

Former Pakistan cricketer applauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his remarkable performance in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 for India A. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Star Pakistan cricketer hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for impressive performance in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 (Image - BCCI)

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 204 runs off 53 balls against UAE in Doha on Tuesday. The match was in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. With this knock, he broke many records in List A cricket. He made his 100 in 28 balls. The old record was 29 balls by Jake Fraser-McGurk for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023. Sooryavanshi broke it. He made his 200 in 52 balls. The old record was 103 balls by Chad Bowes for Canterbury against Otago in 2024. Sooryavanshi broke it too. India made 254 runs in 14.2 overs and won the game.

Former Pakistan opener Ahmad Shehzad spoke about this knock on his YouTube channel. He said, “I told you about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that he is fire, pure fire. Jhukega nahi! Many people criticised me saying; why do you keep talking about Sooryavanshi all the time? He isn’t even doing anything’. See, what he has done now. I said he is a player who can score 200? And now this chap has scored fastest 100 as well 200 in List A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s name is everywhere. Sooryavanshi will remember this match for long. And his cricket might just go into a completely different dimension after this. Because what we call it initial hesitation has opened after this knock. This is a big threat for cricket teams all over the world. He is such a phenomenal player,” said Shehzad while speaking on his Youtube channel.

With this knock, Sooryavanshi now has the record for the fastest 50, 100, 150 and 200 in List A cricket. All these records came this year. The last three came on Tuesday. Earlier this year, he made the fastest List A 50. He made a 50 in 11 balls against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. On Tuesday, he hit 28 sixes and 7 fours. He broke the record for most sixes in one List A innings. The old record was 23 sixes by D’Arcy Short for Western Australia in 2018. He also broke the Indian record. Before, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad had hit 16 sixes each in one List A innings.

Shehzad spoke about his batting. He said, “This is unreal. This is generational talent. See his bat swing. Very few have a bat swing like that. He nails it. He is a bit heavy. His base is strong and there is power in his wrists. He is just hitting sixes standing still. If you see players of this age, you see them using their feet. He stands there and boom it’s a six. He has hit sixes in every direction. Even if a guy is playing Ludo, he gets out. Or the snake will bite you at some spot while going up. But this kid is something else. No chances taken and he goes for sixes. I told myself he is going to drive us crazy,” said Shehzad.

Sooryavanshi has played 10 T20Is for India. He has made 295 runs at a strike rate of 185.53. He played his first game against England earlier this year. He has two fifties in T20Is so far. Shehzad said this knock will add to his confidence. He said, “He has proved that he can score a 200 if the conditions and the team are right. In all the international cricket he has played, no team has really been at his mercy. Sometimes the conditions, sometimes ht ball swung and sometimes he mishit the ball and got out. So the big innings did not materialise. He is still new. So as soon as he gets a little time, this boy is going to tear through international cricket and leave everyone stunned by his hard hitting. What a talent he is. Why talk about anybody else when one guy is hitting 28 sixes. Have you heard of 28 sixes in a single innings? No matter which country he is from. It does not matter. It gives pure joy to watch such a batsman bat,” concluded Shehzad.