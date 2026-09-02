Star player and coach of MS Dhoni’s CSK turns down England job, he is set to become…

England cricket team are searching for a new batting coach after the appointment of Stephen Fleming, who left his role as head coach of Chennai Super Kings earlier this year.

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Michael Hussey is currently batting coach of Chennai Super Kings team. (Photo: IANS)

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Michael Hussey had been approached by new England coach Stephen Fleming to join their support staff. Fleming, who was head coach of Chennai Super Kings till the IPL 2026 season, has replaced Brendon McCullum as the head coach of England Test side but will take over the reigns later this year.

Hussey had been approached by the England Cricket Board (ECB) to join as assistant coach in Fleming’s support staff. But according to a report in The Guardian newspaper, Hussey has turned down the England job as an offer with Cricket Australia offers him more ‘flexibility’.

The 51-year-old, who is batting coach of CSK till IPL 2026 season, had held talks with Fleming last month about joining England’s coaching staff but has opted to remain in Australia instead. Hussey’s decision comes as England continue the build-up to the Ashes 2027 at home next year. Joe Root’s England are currently leading the three-match series against Pakistan 2-0 with one game remaining at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting on September 9.

The decision means that Hussey can continue in his role as head coach of Welsh Fire team in The Hundred league in the UK and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Hussey has spent the last 18 years closely working with Fleming at CSK – first as a player and then as assistant coach.

Mike Hussey is set to turn down the chance to be part of Stephen Fleming’s England revolution and instead take on a key role as part of Australia’s coaching team.@BenHorne8 has the details ▶️ https://t.co/csMn17Bzrk pic.twitter.com/e7JkgWxrXK — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) September 2, 2026

Hussey had coached England with a part‑time consultant contract during their victorious T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia. However, a full-time role as Test batting coach would have been far more difficult given this winter features tours to South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia before the home Ashes series next summer.

Meanwhile, Fleming will continue his hunt for a batting coach for the England Test team. But according to the Guardian newspaper, former opener Marcus Trescothick could continue in his role as assistant coach. Trescothick has been stand-in head coach of England team with Fleming yet to take up the job in the series against Pakistan.

Hussey retired with 6235 runs in 79 Tests for Australia at an average of 51.52 with 19 hundreds and 29 fifties. He also scored 5442 runs in 185 ODI matches at an average of 48.15 with 3 hundreds and 39 fifties. The Aussies southpaw also notched up 721 runs in T20I cricket with 4 fifties.

He scored 1977 runs in his IPL career for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in 59 matches at an average of 38.76 with 1 century and 15 fifties.