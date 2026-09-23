Star player from MI to lead New Zealand against world champions India, KKR’s Rachin Ravindra ruled out

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series beginning at Christchurch on October 22.

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Mitchell Santner was part of Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 T20: In what will be a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, world champions Team India are set to take on New Zealand in a five-match series beginning at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board announced a 16-member side for the T20I series on Wednesday led by Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

The New Zealand side has been packed with seven fast bowlers for the T20I series which is spread across 11 days and 4 cities. Santner, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians, will be back to seek revenge over Shreyas Iyer’s Team India for their loss in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March this year.

The 12-match tour of India, which also includes five ODIs and two Tests, is on track to smash NZC box-office records with more than 76,000 tickets already snapped up one month out from the opening match.

A total of 13 players from the New Zealand squad that finished runner-up to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 have been named for the home series, including spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell and paceman Adam Milne, who were sidelined from the tournament with respective injuries.

The 34-year-old Milne, who has turned out in 243 T20 matches (56 of those international), last played for the Black Caps against Zimbabwe over a year ago, and bolsters a line-up of seasoned T20I pace bowlers including Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy, as well as young guns Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith.

“It’s going to be awesome to welcome India to our shores and get summer underway,” said New Zealand head coach Rob Walter in a statement.

“India is a quality team and a challenging opposition, so to take them on in our own conditions in front of Kiwi fans is really exciting. We hear most of the games are going to be sold-out and it should make for some incredible occasions.

“We’ve got a near full-strength squad that covers all bases and I’m excited to see how we compete against the current T20 world champions,” Walter added.

Box Office Our T20I squad to face India in the five-match Hero VIDA T20I series, Powered by Ai+ Nova Smartphone, starting on Thursday 22 October at Hagley Oval. pic.twitter.com/KIBdZA3LMz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 23, 2026

Batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week, has been ruled out of the T20I series. Ravindra was bought for Rs 2 crore by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2026 mini auction.

The KKR all-rounder’s rehabilitation is expected to take around six weeks, with an aim to be available for the ODI series against India starting at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. “We’re gutted for Rachin.He’s going to play a big role for us this summer so it’s important that he doesn’t rush his rehab, but we’re optimistic he’ll be back for the ODIs,” Walter said.

Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen will be reunited at the top of the order for the first time since their impressive T20 World Cup campaign, which showcased one of the greatest T20I chases.

The KKR opener had blasted an unbeaten century off just 33 balls against South Africa in the Semi-Final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and alongside Seifert’s contribution of 58 off 33 the team cruised to a nine-wicket win in the 13th over.

New Zealand T20I squad vs India

Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith