Star player from MS Dhoni’s T20 World Cup winning team applies for selector’s job

The ex India cricketer will make a fresh move, post retirement in coaching the next generation of Indian cricket from the grassroots

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Former India seamer Praveen Kumar has thrown his hat into the ring for a place on the BCCI’s junior selection committee.

Praveen has applied for one of the five positions that are set to be filled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The former pacer believes his experience as a player, coach and selector can help him in the new role.

The 39-year-old has already been involved in the selection process at the domestic level. He previously served as a selector with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and has also worked in coaching after calling time on his playing career.

Kumar confirmed his application while speaking to The Indian Express.

“Yes, I have applied for the junior selection committee. I have retired and I wanted to contribute to cricket. I have done coaching before and I was a selector in UPCA earlier, so I thought of applying,” he said.

The swing menace played for the national side from 2007 and 2012, making six Test appearances, 68 ODI appearances and playing 10 T20Is. He was known for his ability to dictate with the new ball and was part of several important Indian teams during that period.

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One of his best international spells came during India’s successful campaign in the 2008 CB Series in Australia. Praveen finished the tournament with 10 wickets from four matches as India won the tri-series involving Australia and Sri Lanka.

He was also India’s leading wicket-taker during the 2011 Test series in England, where he picked up 15 wickets. His performances included a five-wicket haul at Lord’s, although India eventually lost the series.

The junior selection committee will have an important role in identifying and developing India’s next generation of cricketers. The selectors will pick teams up to the Under-22 level and will also be involved in selecting squads for domestic competitions, overseas tours and international assignments.

They will also monitor young players and work with coaches and support staff involved with India’s age-group teams.

Kumar is not the only former cricketer interested in the position. Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi has also applied. Tyagi played four ODIs and one T20I for India and has experience as a selector at the domestic level. Former Uttar Pradesh pacer Ashish Winston Zaidi is another candidate from the Central Zone.

The BCCI is now expected to go through the applications before finalising the five-member junior selection panel.