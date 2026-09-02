Star player from Preity Zinta’s PBKS give BIG reply to Ajit Agarkar and Co after being dropped for Afghanistan T20, he is…

The Punjab batter delivered a sensational knock in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League just hours after missing out on India’s squad.

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Prabhsimran Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)

Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Prabhsimran Singh responded in the best possible way after being left out of India’s T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan. Just hours after the team was announced, the young wicketkeeper-batter smashed a blistering unbeaten 125 off just 47 balls in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

Prabhsimran was part of India’s squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe in July but did not get a game. Many expected him to feature in the three-match series against Afghanistan in New Delhi. However, he was left out of the squad announced on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson has returned to the T20I side and is likely to be the second-choice wicketkeeper behind Ishan Kishan. Prabhsimran’s exclusion was therefore not a major surprise, with the Punjab batter still behind Samson and Kishan in the pecking order.

Prabhsimran produces stunning response in Mohali

The 26-year-old did not let the disappointment affect him. Playing for Jalandhar Warriors against Amritsar Soormas at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, he produced a sensational innings.

Prabhsimran smashed 14 fours and eight sixes during his stay at the crease. He reached his century in just 41 balls by hitting Amritsar captain Abhishek Sharma for a six.

His unbeaten 125 helped Jalandhar Warriors chase down a huge target of 264 in just 16.2 overs, losing only two wickets in the process.

Prabhsimran Singh smashes a CENTURY in just 41 balls while chasing a massive 265 against Abhishek Sharma’s team That’s why we call him Jhotta #PBKS #PunjabKings #Prabhsimran #Punjab #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/Ioj8AK5a9Z — Harinder Singh Brar (@harry7081) September 1, 2026

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Another explosive knock adds to strong form

This was not a one-off performance from Prabhsimran. In Jalandhar Warriors’ previous match, he scored 76 off 42 balls while opening the batting. He is currently leading the side in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026.

The right-hander also holds the record for the most runs by an uncapped player in the IPL and has been a consistent performer for Punjab Kings. He was also part of the Indian team that won gold at the 2023 Asian Games.

What lies ahead for Prabhsimran?

While he waits for another opportunity with the national team, Prabhsimran will continue to focus on domestic cricket. Jalandhar Warriors’ next match is against Bhatinda Royals on Thursday.

With such explosive form, the wicketkeeper-batter has once again shown why he remains one of the most exciting talents in Indian white-ball cricket. His performances will keep him firmly on the selectors’ radar as he looks to force his way back into the national setup.