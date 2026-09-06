Star player from Zimbabwe creates HISTORY, first-ever from full-member nation to…

Zimbabwe star Brad Evans created history in the T20I tri-series final against South Africa with a stunning performance.

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Brad Evans scripts history for Zimbabwe. (Photo: X)

Zimbabwe all-rounder Brad Evans gave his team something to fight for with a quickfire half-century in the T20I tri-series final against South Africa in Windhoek on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 8, Evans remained unbeaten on 56 off 31 balls, with four fours and four sixes. Zimbabwe were in trouble at 81/8 but Evans refused to give up and kept the chase alive for a while.

Evans creates T20I final record

Evans’ innings also brought him a unique record. He became the first batter from a Test-playing nation to score a fifty while batting at No. 6 or lower in the final of a T20I series or tournament.

With wickets falling at the other end, Evans attacked whenever he got the opportunity. His unbeaten 56 eventually became Zimbabwe’s highest score of the innings.

However, there was too much work left to do. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 157 in the 18th over and lost the final by 48 runs.

South Africa post 205 in final

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, putting 205/5 on the board.

Jordan Hermann led the way with 53 off 29 balls, while Connor Esterhuizen scored 32 from 23. Dewald Brevis also made 32 off 23 before being dismissed by Evans.

Evans finished with 2/36 from his four overs, but South Africa’s total gave Zimbabwe a difficult task from the start.

Zimbabwe’s chase looked all but over when they slipped to 81/8. Evans then joined Kundai Matigimu at the crease, and the pair put together an important ninth-wicket stand.

The two added 52 runs from just 28 balls, giving Zimbabwe a brief chance of making the contest closer.

Matigimu scored 19 off 11 balls before Kwena Maphaka ended the partnership. Evans stayed until the end, but Zimbabwe were eventually dismissed for 157.

South Africa clinch Tri-series title

South Africa’s bowlers had done most of the damage before Evans and Matigimu came together. Bjorn Fortuin was among the key performers with three wickets, while Duan Jansen also picked up three.

The 48-run win secured the tri-series title for South Africa after a strong campaign in Windhoek. Zimbabwe had their moments during the tournament, but they could not match the Proteas in the final.

For Evans, however, the defeat still ended with a personal milestone. His unbeaten 56 was his maiden T20I half-century and came from the No. 8 position.