Star RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya shares cryptic message on social media after India snub for Afghanistan series

Krunal's form with RCB had led to questions about whether he could get another opportunity in the Indian team

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/star-rcb-all-rounder-krunal-pandya-shares-cryptic-message-on-social-media-after-india-snub-for-afghanistan-series-8515006/ Copy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has made it clear that he is still hoping for another chance with India after being left out of the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Soon after India’s squad was announced, Krunal shared an Instagram story with the words “Hope is still alive”, along with a fingers-crossed emoji and the Indian flag. The post came after there had been speculation that the all-rounder could return to the national team for the series in New Delhi.

Krunal has not played for India since 2021, but his recent performances have kept him in the discussion for a return. The 35-year-old enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the title for the second straight year.

Krunal scored 226 runs in nine innings during the 2026 season at a strike rate of 145.80. He also picked up 14 wickets, giving RCB an important option with both bat and ball.

His form with RCB had led to questions about whether he could get another opportunity in the Indian team. However, the selectors have gone with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as the main spin-bowling all-rounder options for the Afghanistan series.

Krunal last played an international match for India in 2021. He has played 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 130.52. With the ball, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 36.93, with his best figures being 4/36.

He also has five ODI appearances to his name, scoring 130 runs and taking two wickets. His best score in the format is an unbeaten 58.

The upcoming Afghanistan series will be played entirely in New Delhi, with the three matches scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17. India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad, subject to fitness clearance.

The squad also includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar and Washington provide the all-round options, while Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah and Harshit Rana form the pace group.

After the series against Afghanistan, Shreyas Iyer and co will fly to the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya for the 2026 Asian Games, where the Indians will be vying to defend the gold medal they won in the previous edition at Hangzhou three years ago.

Similarly for the women’s team, they will also be looking to win back-to-back Asian Games title following the conclusion of the on-going ACC Women’s Asia Cup in UAE.