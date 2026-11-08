Sunil Gavaskar backs India’s decision to promote Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul in 2nd ODI, says ‘There was nothing wrong’

Sunil Gavaskar has defended India's decision to promote Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul in the second ODI against New Zealand. The former India captain also praised Rahul's batting.

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Sunil Gavaskar backed India's decision to send Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul against New Zealand. (Photo: X)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has supported the team management’s decision to send Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul during the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. The move attracted attention after Axar failed to make a big contribution with the bat, but Gavaskar believes there was a clear reason behind the decision.

India promoted the left-handed all-rounder to No. 5 during their chase of 135 runs. However, Axar managed just seven runs from 17 deliveries before getting dismissed. KL Rahul came in later and remained unbeaten on 26, helping India stay ahead when rain brought the match to an end.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Gavaskar explained how sending a left-handed batter into the middle can disturb a bowling attack’s plans and create scoring opportunities.

Sunil Gavaskar Explains The Reason Behind Axar Patel’s Promotion

Gavaskar said that a change in the batting order can make things difficult for bowlers who have been bowling to right-handed batters. When a left-hander comes in, the bowlers need to adjust their line and length, which can also affect their plans against the right-hander at the other end.

“The bowlers have slight difficulty if a left-handed batter comes because you have to change the line and length you would have caught for a right-hander, and in trying to do that, your line can change slightly even to the right-hander, where more chances of getting runs are created.

There was nothing wrong with that thought process. If Axar had scored runs, you would have said how good the captaincy was. Such moves work at times and don’t work on other occasions, and it didn’t work this time. You also knew there was a solid player like Rahul after him. That’s why you experiment at times,” Gavaskar said.

The former India opener added that such decisions should be judged by the thinking behind them rather than only by the final result. Axar’s promotion did not work on this occasion, but Gavaskar felt the team management had a reasonable plan.

Gavaskar Picks KL Rahul As India’s Best Batter

Gavaskar also named KL Rahul as the Indian batter who impressed him the most in the Wellington ODI. Rahul walked in during a difficult phase and showed patience against New Zealand’s fast bowlers.

“KL Rahul impressed me the most because of the way he faced the bowling. He came into a difficult situation. He first hit the short ball along the ground and then hit over the top. He probably knew that the square-leg boundary was slightly shorter at one end, and he took advantage of that.

Being an opening batter, he will open in Tests; he was playing with a straight bat and soft hands. He was looking solid. At the same time, he was hitting fours when required, which meant he was maintaining the pressure on the bowlers. The bowlers might have bowled a few good deliveries, but he scored runs whenever he got a chance,” Gavaskar pointed out.

India Take 2-0 Lead In ODI Series

India were bowled out for 134 in 41 overs after batting first. During the chase, New Zealand’s bowlers put the visitors under pressure, but India reached 113/7 in 26 overs before rain stopped play.

India were four runs ahead of the DLS par score and were declared winners by four runs. The victory gave Shubman Gill’s team a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India and New Zealand will next meet in the third ODI in Hamilton on November 10.