Sunil Gavaskar slams Gautam Gambhir-led management for refusing to let Mohammed Siraj take the field as concussion substitute

Sunil Gavaskar argued that Mohammed Siraj would have been far more unpredictable than Prasidh Krishna, who was sent as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep

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Sunil Gavaskar, who never shies away from speaking his heart out, has once again criticised the Indian team management for leaving Mohammed Siraj on the sidelines of the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which is hosting the series concluding second Test between India and New Zealand. Gavaskar was vocal about Siraj’s exclusion across both Tests, but the reason this time is different.

Right-arm pacer Akash Deep, who filled in for Prasidh Krishna for the second Test, had to be subbed out after enduring a concussion while batting in India’s first innings with the bat on day three. Akash, who scored a fighting 29 off 52, was hit with a flurry of bouncers by the BlackCaps pacers.

As a result, Prasidh Krishna took the field as a concussion substitute, and that’s what triggered another wave of controversy amid the Test series. Fans and several experts questioned as to why Mohammed Siraj still wasn’t given a chance to participate for the first time in the series.

Siraj has been consistently left out of the white-ball plans, but his absence in the red-ball set-up has raised many questions.

Now, after Akash Deep’s injury, the team management’s reluctancy to not have Mohammed Siraj inside the field, has raised many eyebrows. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar certainly feels it was a wrong move.

Gavaskar explained that the team management went with the more experienced option in Prasidh Krishna, who is in a better rhythm, having played the first Test in similar conditions. However, the 1983 World Cup winner wanted the management to go with Mohammed Siraj.

The 77-year-old explained that the New Zealand batters knew what to expect from Krishna, and that’s why, going with Siraj could have proved to be the better option.

“Well, there is a case for both. You have got somebody who has played and therefore knows what lines and lengths to bowl and has already got a bit of rhythm. But I would also like to look at it from another point of view,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

“As a batting unit, you prepare for the bowlers you are going to face. They have not really thought about Siraj. So, he could have been a surprise, if one might use the word, for the New Zealand batters. They have already played Prasidh Krishna. They know what he can do, and they have not really been threatened by him. Yes, he got wickets in the second innings, but you cannot say that they have been threatened by him.” Gavaskar added.

Day four of the second Test will start from 3:30AM (IST) onwards.