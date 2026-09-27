Sunil Gavaskar’s warns India’s next chief selector ahead of Ajit Agarkar’s exit

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gives a big warning to the next chief selector after Ajit Agarkar's era. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sunil Gavaskar's warns next chief selector

Sunil Gavaskar believes the chief selector’s job is a big position in Indian cricket, but it also brings a lot of pressure. Gavaskar made these comments as Ajit Agarkar’s term as the chief selector is nearing its end.

The BCCI is looking at several names for the next chief selector. Gavaskar says the person who gets the job in October will have a tough task ahead. The new selector will need to pick India’s squad for the New Zealand tour, which has five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Gavaskar says the person in charge of selection has to take many difficult decisions. Some players may be unhappy when they are not picked, which can affect their relationship with the selector.

Indian cricket also has a lot of competition for team spots. This means some players who are performing well can still miss out on a place in the team.

“There is, of course, the honour of being the Chairman of the national selection committee, but it also comes with a target mark on the back. Like with umpiring, wicketkeeping and now, commentary, the nine good things that have been done will be forgotten and the one so-called error will be magnified a 100 times and discussed over and over again,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“The thing that most people tend not to be aware of is that many a decision could be forced on the Chairman by the other selectors, but since he has to front the media, he is the one who gets the blame,” Gavaskar added.

The former India cricketer said the next chief selector may get more attention for the decisions that go wrong than the ones that go right. The BCCI is likely to name Ajit Agarkar’s replacement in October.

“Whoever is going to be the next Chairman and however great or popular a player he may have been during his playing days, when he has to hang up his boots after his term, he will find there are more minuses, however wrongly perceived, than plusses against his name,” he said.