Suresh Raina drops a major hint on KKR’s new captain for IPL 2027, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina opened up on Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Suresh Raina hints at KKR’s new captain

Former India batter Suresh Raina has backed Rinku Singh as a strong option to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League. Raina, popularly known as Mr. IPL, believes Rinku has shown the qualities needed to become the franchise’s next captain.

Rinku, who was retained by KKR for Rs 13 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction, recently strengthened his case with an impressive captaincy stint in the UPT20 League. The Aligarh-born batter guided Meerut Mavericks to the title on Sunday (September 6).

Suresh Raina backs Rinku Singh for KKR captaincy after his impressive UPT20 campaign

Rinku led the team in 10 matches during the 2026 UPT20 League season and helped Meerut Mavericks win nine of those games.

Speaking about Rinku Singh’s captaincy in the UPT20, Suresh Raina added that three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) already have a potential captain who can help the team reach good milestones. He also urged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to show faith in Rinku Singh and gave a chance to lead the side as he has been playing for them since IPL 2018.

“Kaabil-e-tareef kaptaani Rinku Singh ki. 4th season hai aur 4th final mei khel rahe hai. KKR kaptaani badi dhund rahi hai lekin mujhe lagta hai ki kaptaan mil gaya hai KKR ko, thoda nivesh kariye Rinku Singh par, thode se matches dijiye, you never know,” Raina said.

Suresh Raina shares his thoughts on UPT20 Season 4, the talent on display and the excitement of the grand final. Watch UPT20 Season 4 live on JioHotstar, StarSports 2 Hindi HD, StarSports 2 Hindi & StarSports.#UPT20 #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #IssBaarSeason4 pic.twitter.com/KZ7lkof6yr — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) September 6, 2026

Rinku Singh emerges as a strong option to replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain

Rinku was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2026. Before IPL 2026, KKR named him their vice-captain, and he featured in all 14 league games for the three-time IPL champions.

After former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane retired from all forms of cricket in July, KKR now need a new captain. Rinku Singh could be a strong option for the role.

But KKR will have to decide between handing Rinku the captaincy for IPL 2027 or roping in another player as captain.