Suresh Raina opens up on MS Dhoni’s fitness struggles, says ‘Both his knees have swelling’

Suresh Raina opened up about MS Dhoni's knee problems and the physical challenges that have affected the legendary cricketer.

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Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni's fitness battle (Image: X)

MS Dhoni’s big impact on Chennai Super Kings goes far beyond the trophies he has won for the franchise. Former CSK batter Suresh Raina believes the legendary captain’s biggest achievement has been the love and respect he earned from fans through his personality, leadership and commitment to the game.

Five-time IPL-winning captain Dhoni is reportedly done with playing and will take up the role of a mentor at CSK ahead of the new season. In the ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special’, JioStar experts Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra spoke about his journey and how he decided to walk away from the IPL.

Raina, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni for several years at CSK, described him as one of the biggest pillars of the franchise and praised the impact he has had on Indian cricket.

Suresh Raina Calls MS Dhoni One Of CSK’s Biggest Pillars

Raina highlighted how Dhoni’s influence went beyond his performances on the field. The former India batter also spoke about the affection the wicketkeeper-batter received from Chennai supporters and the bond he built with the franchise.

“He has played in the IPL for so many years and become such a big player, but I think what we have learnt from him as a human being matters even more. He played lots of matches for CSK, including knockout matches, finals and semi-finals. The amount of love he got from the city of Chennai, I think he achieved so much as a person and so much as a leader. But what stood out for me was the love he got from each and every CSK fan. That is the sort of person he is.”

Raina also recalled his time playing alongside Dhoni and the success they enjoyed together. He called the former India captain one of the biggest names in the IPL.

“I was very fortunate to have played with him for CSK, and we won a lot of trophies too. I think he is one of the biggest pillars of CSK, and he achieved so much after coming to Chennai. We won the World Cup, we won a lot of Test series. I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now.”

Raina Opens Up On Dhoni’s Knee Problems

Raina also spoke about the physical challenges Dhoni has faced in recent seasons. According to him, the workload of wicketkeeping and playing many matches has affected both the veteran’s knees.

“Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played; it takes a toll. He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym.”

Raina added that Dhoni’s preference to remain an active player rather than being used as an Impact Player showed his commitment to the game. He also credited the captain’s leadership and his association with head coach Stephen Fleming for shaping CSK’s identity over the years.

Aakash Chopra Reflects On Dhoni’s Quiet IPL Exit

Former India batter Aakash Chopra felt Dhoni’s decision to walk away without a grand farewell was typical of the CSK legend. He said the veteran chose to begin a new chapter instead of extending his playing career for a farewell occasion.

“MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL is a massive moment, and it is typical MS Dhoni style as well, to be fair. He went without fanfare.”

Chopra added that Dhoni had always allowed his cricket to speak for itself and had chosen to leave the game in the same manner. His decision, he felt, reflected one of the qualities that made the former India captain special: knowing when it was time to move on.