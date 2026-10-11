Suresh Raina opens up on Team India’s chances to win ODI World Cup 2027, says…

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina opens up on the Indian team's chances to win ODI World Cup 2027 title. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Suresh Raina opens on Team India's chances to win ODI World Cup 2027 (Photo - X)

Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Suresh Raina opened up on the Indian team’s position in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 as the event will be played after a year.

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027, Suresh Raina has expressed his opinion regarding the Men in Blue’s chances to win the ODI World Cup 2027. Raina backed the team by saying they are looking with the experienced players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in their hot form and could help India to bring back the title after 2011.

He also reacted to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s recent 12,000 and 15,000 runs milestones achieved in ODI cricket. “Virat is there, Rohit is there, and the World Cup is coming up. I think the team is very strong. They have scored so many runs, 2011 happened, 83 happened. It feels like it will be 2027’s turn. I am sure the team will do very well,” Raina said to ANI.

Speaking about his impressive performances in ODIs, Virat Kohli has played nine ODI’s this year, where he scored 552 runs in nine innings at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 117.94, including two centuries and three fifties, with the highest score of 139*. His highest score came against West Indies in the ODI series. He scored 139 runs off 88 balls and helped his side to chase down the total easily without any problem.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma also delivered an exceptional performance for the Indian team as he surprised the cricket world with his sudden change in fitness and got in good shape. He is India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs and 283 innings at an average of 49.26, with 35 centuries and 63 fifties, with a best score of 264. This year, Rohit has played 12 innings, where he managed to score 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and at a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two fifties, his highest score was 138.

Meanwhile, he also opened up about ISCL season 2, where he recalled his early days playing tennis-ball cricket, when he was unsure if he would ever represent Uttar Pradesh or India.

“I think this (ISCL) is a great initiative. There are kids who deserve it and are getting to play cricket. I also played tennis ball cricket, and I didn’t know if I would play for UP, Air India, my sports college in Lucknow, or for India,” he said.

“Players are getting opportunities, coaches are getting work, and the best part is that cricket is growing. Players played tennis ball cricket before, it is affordable. A lot of other sports are coming up now, players are entering these sports. I think it is a great initiative,” he added.