Suresh Raina wants CSK coaching role ahead of IPL 2027, says ‘Yellow is everything to us’

Suresh Raina has revealed that he has asked Chennai Super Kings for a coaching role ahead of IPL 2027. The former CSK star says he is ready to contribute in any capacity.

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Suresh Raina wants CSK coaching role ahead of IPL 2027 (Photo: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina wants to come back to his home team, but this time not as a player, as a coach. The former India batter has openly said that he has already asked CSK for a coaching role ahead of IPL 2027. Now the ball is in the franchise’s court.

Raina revealed his wish during a chat with his former India and CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on Ashwin’s YouTube channel. He made it clear that he is ready to work in any role, he just wants to be back in yellow.

Speaking to Ashwin, Raina spoke about his long journey with CSK and his experience of playing big matches.

“I’ve played almost 16 or 17 years in the IPL. I’ve scored enough for us (CSK), played in finals, and handled a lot of high-pressure games. I’ve asked them (CSK), and now it’s on them to decide. It’s their team now – we (Raina and Ashwin) are both retired, so they have to make the call,” Raina said.

“We’ve done our part, won trophies, and lifted titles together. Now, they need to see how we can contribute to CSK. I’ve been playing since day one, so if they feel I’m capable,” Raina further added.

He made it clear that post or designation does not matter to him. What matters is being with the team and winning trophies again.

“I would love to work with them in any capacity! For me, as long as I’m with the boys and they’re winning trophies, that’s what matters – because yellow is everything to us,” Raina said.

‘I still have most runs in playoffs history’: Raina

Raina also reminded everyone of his big-match record. He is still the highest run-scorer in IPL playoffs history. He believes that experience can help the young players a lot.

“I’m still the highest run-scorer in IPL playoffs, so I know what I’ve achieved in this tournament, and I just want to give that back to the players,” Raina said.

Raina said his role will not be just about technical coaching. He wants to help players stay consistent, handle pressure and perform every season.

CSK’s new coaching setup under Zaheer Khan

Raina’s statement has come at a time when CSK are going through a big change. Ahead of IPL 2027, the franchise has removed long-time head coach Stephen Fleming. Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the new head coach.

Mohit Sharma is the new bowling coach, while Gareth Batty and Albie Morkel have joined as assistant coaches. The batting coach post is still vacant after Michael Hussey left the team.

Raina has also backed Zaheer and his team. He said CSK should give the new coaching staff a proper chance, “But with Zaheer, I really want CSK to give the new coaching staff a three-year contract, not just one year. It isn’t about giving them technical lectures. It is about helping them remain consistent every season,” he said.

Suresh Raina’s legacy with CSK

Raina played for CSK from 2008 to 2021. He is still the highest run-scorer for CSK in T20s with 5529 runs in 200 matches. He won 4 IPL titles and 2 Champions League titles with the team. Fans lovingly call him ‘Chinna Thala’ and ‘Mr IPL’.

After retirement, Raina has been working as an expert and commentator. But his heart is still in yellow. Now it will be interesting to see if CSK calls back their legend in a new role.