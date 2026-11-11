Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence for the first time after losing India captaincy, admits going through tough phase

Suryakumar Yadav will return to a leadership role for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy edition

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The reason behind Suryakumar Yadav’s removal from India’s T20I captaincy has been a mystery for sometime and the batter has admitted that the phase after he was sacked was a very difficult one for him to bare. The batter has been out of the team management’s plans for more than six months now, but he is set to return to captaincy for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy edition.

While speaking in a glittering event organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he went through a very difficult phase and he was always honest to himself about it.

Read more: Suryakumar Yadav set to return to captaincy for Mumbai in upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

“See, post the T20 World Cup win, it has been a little difficult. I don’t want to run away from that fact. If you are not honest with yourself, it is very difficult to lead a happy life. So, to be very honest, it has been very difficult,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

After the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar endured a massive slump in his form during this year’s Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. It was also a time when he and his wife Devisha Shetty welcomed a baby girl and that automatically led him to shift his focus completely on his newborn daughter.

He claimed that he was delighted to have welcomed a baby, but the months after it, especially since June, were very difficult.

“During the IPL, I was blessed with a baby girl in May. So, the focus shifted completely towards her. The last few months, since she was born, have been very beautiful. But the first two months after the IPL were difficult,” Suryakumar added.

The 36-year-old was sacked in June, a month before India’s white-ball tour of England. The team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, went on to appoint another Mumbai batter, Shreyas Iyer, as the captain to lead the way forward.

That was a big jolt for Suryakumar Yadav and a tough pill to swallow, but he could not afford to let go of his love for cricket and so he started revisiting the old days when he used to dream about playing for Mumbai in first-class cricket.

Suryakumar also said that he has started to follow the same approach he had a decade ago.

“Then I thought, why not go back to thinking about how I was before? How I started my cricket journey, when all I wanted was to play age-group cricket for Mumbai and go on to represent Mumbai in first-class cricket. So that’s what I started thinking about. And I am following the same approach now that I did 10-15 years ago – training again and pursuing the same passion and love for the game. Everything is back to normal now,” Surya concluded.

Surya will return to action for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy which starts from Saturday, November 14 onwards.