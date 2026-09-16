Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Devisha Shetty, former India captain shares heartwarming photos

Suryakumar Yadav celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Devisha and daughter Riddhima and shared a special family picture and wishes on Instagram

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Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. (Credits: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram)

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a family picture as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Devisha and their daughter Riddhima on Wednesday.

Suryakumar posted the picture on Instagram, showing the family celebrating the festival together. He also shared a message for his followers.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bring happiness, health and success to all,” Suryakumar wrote.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival is observed with prayers, traditional rituals and community celebrations.

The family celebration came shortly after Suryakumar turned 36 on Monday. The right-handed batter has been one of India’s leading T20 players over the last few years and has played a major role in the team’s success in the shortest format.

Suryakumar won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. He also became the world’s No. 1 batter in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings in October 2022. He reached 910 rating points in January 2023, one of the highest ratings recorded in the format.

He was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024 and played a key role in the final against South Africa. His title-winning moment came in the closing stages of the match when he took a stunning catch to dismiss David Miller near the boundary.

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Suryakumar later led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2026. India became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup under his captaincy. He also led the side to the T20 Asia Cup title in the UAE in 2025.

In 113 T20Is, he has scored 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate of 162.94. His tally includes four centuries and 25 fifties, making him India’s third-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

He has also played 37 ODIs, scoring 773 runs at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 105.02. He has four fifties in the format, with a best score of 72 not out. His only Test appearance came against Australia in 2023, when he scored eight runs in his only innings.

Suryakumar has also enjoyed a successful IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He has scored 4,581 runs in 179 matches at an average of 33.68 and a strike rate of 148.58, including two centuries and 31 fifties.