Suryakumar Yadav Ranji Trophy snub: MCA reveals why Mumbai batter was left out

Suryakumar Yadav was left out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad. The MCA has now revealed why the former India T20I captain was not picked.

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Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad for the 2026-27 season. (Photo: IANS)

Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from Mumbai’s 16-member Ranji Trophy squad created plenty of discussion after the team was announced. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), however, has now provided more details about the decision to leave the experienced batter out.

According to an MCA official, Suryakumar had repeatedly missed the team’s pre-season training camp. The official also claimed that the selectors unanimously decided against including him after the situation remained unclear.

MCA claims Suryakumar was non-responsive

An MCA official, speaking anonymously to PTI, said the association had contacted Suryakumar regarding his availability for the Ranji Trophy. However, the batter was reportedly ‘non-responsive’ and confirmed his availability only at a later stage.

The development comes after the selectors initially explained that Suryakumar’s lack of recent red-ball cricket was the main reason behind his omission. The former India T20I captain has not played a first-class match for around 18 months.

MCA chief selector Ramesh Pawar acknowledged Suryakumar’s quality but said the batter needs some red-ball cricket before returning to the Mumbai squad.

“He is obviously a big-match player and a proven performer for Mumbai,” MCA chief selector Ramesh Pawar said, explaining Suryakumar’s absence. “We just want him to get into rhythm by playing a few red-ball matches. Surya hasn’t played a red-ball match for the last 18 months, so we want him to have a few games under his belt, and then he can get into the team.”

Suryakumar’s camp claims he was available

While the MCA has put forward its side of the story, people close to Suryakumar have maintained that the batter was available for the entire Ranji Trophy season.

According to the report, Suryakumar made himself available after being approached by the MCA. This has created a difference between the association’s account and the stance of those close to the Mumbai batter.

The MCA now wants Suryakumar to get some match practice in local red-ball competitions before he can be considered for the Ranji Trophy.

Police shield could help Suryakumar’s red-ball return

The PTI report stated that the MCA wants Suryakumar to play competitions such as the Police Shield or the Purushottam Shield Tournament. These matches could help him regain his rhythm in the longer format and strengthen his case for a return to the Mumbai team.

Suryakumar remains part of Mumbai’s white-ball plans. He is also behind Shreyas Iyer in the leadership pecking order, having previously led India in T20Is.

Mumbai name strong Ranji Trophy squad

Mumbai have named Siddhesh Lad as captain, while 19-year-old Ayush Mhatre has been handed the vice-captaincy. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Shams Mulani.

Mumbai Squad: Siddhesh Lad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre (vice-captain), Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Onkar Tarmale.