Suryakumar Yadav sends huge message to BCCI selectors with blazing 82 against Gujarat in SMAT 2026-27 match

Former India skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second successive fifty in SMAT 2026-27, scoring 82 for Mumbai against Gujarat on Monday.

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Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed 82 in 29 balls against Gujarat in SMAT 2026-27. (Source: X)

Mumbai vs Gujarat SMAT 2026-27: Former India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has a big point to prove after being dropped from the national side after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 crown at home earlier this year. After opening his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 campaign with a 21-ball 60 last week, Suryakumar Yadav slammed 82 in 29 balls in Mumbai’s five-wicket win over Gujarat at the Jadavpur University Campus Ground in Kolkata on Monday.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season, smashed 7 sixes and 9 fours in his explosive knock on Monday in a side featuring Indian bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel. He had an amazing strike-rate of 282.75 and completed his second successive fifty off just 18 balls in the SMAT 2026-27 tournament.

It followed a 15-ball fifty that he had hit against Hyderabad last week at the same venue. The Mumbai batter has not hit 12 sixes and 15 fours in 50 balls in this tournament.

CAPTAIN SURYAKUMAR YADAV IS BACK IN BUSINESS Two consecutive match-winning knocks in SMAT. 60* (21) in 1st match

82 (29) in 2nd match 15 fours. 12 sixes. Just 50 balls! The Mumbai captain is producing absolute carnage and sending a strong reminder to the selectors. https://t.co/uXST9e3hSX — Sports Nexus (@SportsNexusNews) November 16, 2026

“After winning the (T20) World Cup you naturally think that you will play in India’s next series after the IPL. It’s not easy to win an ICC event, especially at home, which nobody has done in the past. It felt great to win that tournament. But the selectors must have thought of something to decide (to change captaincy). But I was definitely disappointed. If you’re not sad after such things how will you turn it into passion? The same hunger that I had to play for India is back now. I want to play for the country again, so I have to knock down the (selectors’) door,” Suryakumar Yadav had said after the match against Hyderabad.

Earlier batting first, Gujarat posted 197 in 19.2 overs after batting first with Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur claiming 3 for 30 in 3.2 overs. Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar, who claimed 3 for 28, had reduced Gujarat to 87 for 6 but Ashutosh Sharma smashed 42 in 22 balls with five sixes and 1 four and Vishan Jayswal hit 38 in 21 balls with three sixes and 2 fours.

Mumbai hunted down the target in just 15.4 over led by Suryakumar Yadav. Chennai Super Kings star Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 40 off 17 balls with 2 sixes and 5 fours while Ankolekar chipped in with 15 in 5 balls with 1 six and 2 fours.

However, India and CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube disappointed with the bat, scoring only 11 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Bishnoi, who claimed 2 or 46. All-rounder Harshal Patel, who is set to move from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans, claimed 1 for 25.