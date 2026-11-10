Suryakumar Yadav set to return to captaincy for Mumbai in upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

Suryakumar Yadav was infamously sacked as the India captain right after leading the side to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title

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Suryakumar Yadav opens up on tough phase after India snub. (Photo: X)

Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of Mumbai for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, with the Mumbai Cricket Association announcing a 16-member squad for the domestic T20 competition on Monday, November 9. The squad also features India all-rounders Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur, along with experienced batter Sarfaraz Khan.

Suryakumar’s appointment comes at an important stage in his career as the batter looks to regain his form and make a return to the Indian team. Despite leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, he was dropped from the national side following a difficult run of performances. His last appearance in competitive cricket came during IPL 2026.

The upcoming domestic tournament will give the 36-year-old an opportunity to spend time in the middle and get back among the runs. He was not selected for Mumbai’s first four rounds of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, but has now been handed the responsibility of leading the side in the shortest format.

Speaking after his appointment, Suryakumar said representing Mumbai was always a matter of pride and expressed his excitement about leading the team.

“It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the squad’s balance and said the team’s target would be to win the competition.

Mumbai will have several experienced players in their ranks. Shivam Dube, who has been a regular part of India’s T20 setup, will add strength to the middle order, while Shardul Thakur’s return will provide another all-round option.

Shardul is returning to competitive cricket after recovering from a finger injury that kept him out of the first leg of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy campaign. Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande are among the other notable names in the squad.

Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D alongside Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha. They will begin their campaign against Hyderabad in Kolkata on November 14.

The tournament will be an important opportunity for Suryakumar and the other senior players to find form while helping Mumbai challenge for another domestic title.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Divyaansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Maxwell Swaminathan, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza and Hardik Tamore.