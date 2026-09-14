Suryakumar Yadav turns 36: Receives special birthday wishes from BCCI, MI and CSK

Suryakumar Yadav turns 36 as BCCI, Mumbai Indians and CSK send special birthday wishes to the former India T20I captain and star batter. Scroll down to read the full story.

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BCCI, CSK, MI wishes Suryakumar Yadav on his 36th birthday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings posted birthday wishes for Suryakumar Yadav, praising his journey and contribution to Indian cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was born in September 1990, celebrated his 36th birthday this year, the star Indian player has enjoyed a successful career, winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023.

BCCI wishes Suryakumar Yadav on his 36th birthday

He also became the No. 1 batter in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings in October 2022. In January 2023, he reached 910 rating points, one of the highest ratings ever recorded in T20I cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav played an important role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win. He later led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, making India the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice in a row. Under his captaincy, India also won the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

On his 36th birthday, the BCCI praised Suryakumar for his career and his role in India’s recent T20 wins. The board also wished the star batter on his special day.

“151 Int’l matches, 4053 Int’l runs, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 winner, Winning Captain of ICC Men’s T20 WC 2026. Here’s wishing the innovative & flamboyant @surya_14kumar a very Happy Birthday,” the BCCI wrote on X.

Mumbai Indians and CSK send birthday wishes to Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar’s IPL team, Mumbai Indians, also wished their star batter on his birthday and asked fans to send him their best wishes. “Aaj apne Surya दादा ka budday hai! Sab log jaldi se replies mein wishes daal do!,” Mumbai Indians posted on X.

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings also wished the India captain on his birthday and praised his fun and happy nature. “The man with a smile, always Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, Surya!” CSK wrote on X.