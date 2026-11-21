Suryakumar Yadav’s India comeback chances hit roadblock as BCCI source says ‘No Place’ in team

Suryakumar Yadav's impressive performances in SMAT 2026-27 have not improved his immediate India comeback chances, with a BCCI source reportedly saying that there is no place for him in the current team.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/suryakumar-yadavs-india-comeback-chances-hit-roadblock-as-bcci-source-says-no-place-in-team-8546808/ Copy

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: IANS)

Suryakumar Yadav’s hopes of making a return to the Indian T20I team suffered another blow as a source in the BCCI revealed that the selectors are not considering him for selection at the moment. Despite his impressive performances in domestic cricket, the experienced batter reportedly does not fit into India’s present combination.

The source also pointed out that even young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to secure a place in the white-ball setup. This has added further question marks over Suryakumar’s chances of making a comeback to the national side.

The 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain was left out of India’s T20I plans following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer was subsequently appointed as the new captain, while Suryakumar turned his attention towards domestic cricket to stay in contention.

BCCI Source Reveals Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not In India’s Plans

According to a report by ANI, a BCCI source said that Suryakumar is not currently part of the selectors’ plans. The source also referred to Jaiswal’s situation while explaining the competition for places in India’s white-ball team.

“Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven’t even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup,” BCCI source told ANI.

The source acknowledged that Suryakumar has been putting in the effort and scoring runs in List A cricket. However, his performances have not changed the current selection situation, with the team management yet to identify a suitable place for him.

“Yes, he (Surya) is working hard and performing well in List A cricket. However, the question is where we can accommodate him in the current Indian team. At present, there simply isn’t a place available. We haven’t even been able to find a spot for a young player like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket, so where would Surya fit into the current combination? As things stand, we are not considering him for the team in the present scenario,” the source further added.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Explosive Form In SMAT 2026-27

While his international future remains uncertain, Suryakumar has been in impressive touch in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27, leading Mumbai in the domestic competition.

He began the tournament with an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls against Hyderabad on November 14. His innings featured six fours and five sixes, and he brought up his half-century in only 15 deliveries. Mumbai chased down the target of 173 to secure a seven-wicket victory.

The right-hander continued his aggressive approach against Gujarat smashing 82 off 29 balls which included nine fours and seven sixes. Mumbai chased down 199 in just 15.4 overs, winning by five wickets on the back of his knock.

Suryakumar also scored a quick 25 off 12 deliveries, hitting three sixes, in Mumbai’s 18-run victory over Goa. Despite his strong domestic performances, the latest comments from the BCCI source suggest that an immediate return to India’s white-ball setup remains unlikely.