T Dilip reveals Mumbai Indians’ fielding plans for IPL 2027, aims to make it an attacking weapon

Mumbai Indians fielding coach T Dilip reveals the franchise's fielding plans for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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T Dilip reveals MI's fielding plans for IPL 2027 (Image - X)

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians are making some big changes to their staff and coaches as, in recent times, the franchise appointed T Dilip as their fielding coach. Mumbai Indians appoint him before the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make their fielding stronger.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, he feels that a strong fielding can play a major role for them in the matches as it will help them to convert the matches into their side. Before being appointed to Mumbai Indians, T Dilip previously worked for the national team as fielding coach.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians. Dilip reflected on the honor of wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey and also added that it’s a huge pride and responsibility for him. “Mumbai badge is a privilege and as well as a responsibility. As a Mumbai Indians team, I want to build fielding as an attacking weapon in the field.”

Dilip said that taking brilliant catches or producing brilliant run-outs is not a fielding thing. He thinks that even small efforts on the field can create a big difference in the match, especially in the result of the game.

“We generally see catches, we generally see run-outs. Once players recognise that it’s not the spectacular highlights which is highlighted, but the 1% factors which can impact a game, then automatically they will put in those efforts.”

“And for us is to make sure that in a practice or a match, we create that environment where players having fun on the field, enjoy the field, and go out there. Sometimes you may have a bad day in your primary skills, whether a batting or bowling, but still you can impact a game through fielding,” he added.

He also said that building trust between players is important. He explained that it takes time and depends on how well teammates understand and connect with each other on and off the field. “I think it’s built over a period, because it’s not only just what happens on the field, but I think how we interact and spend time with each other off the field, because it gives you an insight about what that person thinks.”

During his time with the Indian team as fielding coach. He worked with many Mumbai Indians players. He said that his previous interaction with the players would help them settle into the dressing room. “I have worked with Rohit as a captain when I started, then Surya as a captain, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, you name anyone, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur. So acquaintance is always there, that really helps.”

“But trust me, acquaintance helps you to come into the dressing room, but to earn that place in the dressing room, I think it’s an everyday work – hard work, what we do and relationship and how can I help the team to take forward, whether it’s through culture or work. That is where I want to earn that back again,” he added.