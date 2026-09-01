Team India announce squad for Afghanistan T20I series, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar return but…

Team India announced their squad for the upcoming three match T20 series against Afghanistan. Scroll down to read the full story and squad.

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Team India announces squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

India announces T20I squad for Afghanistan series: Team India is ready to play against Afghanistan in the T20I series. The series will be held from 13th September to 17th. Ahead of this exciting T20I series, the Indian team announced their squad for the fixtures.

Bumrah and Harshit Rana return after injury concerns ahead of Afghanistan series

Ahead of this important series, some star players made their comeback in the squad. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar will be seen playing for the Indian side against Afghanistan in this three-match T20I series.

It will be interesting to see Jasprit Bumrah back in the team as he was dealing with his left knee injury, which he suffered during the India vs England ODI series in Cardiff on July 16, 2026. This injury also ruled him out of the Sri Lanka Test, which he was a part of. But, the main point is, will he be a part of the playing XI in the team as the management and team want to perform well and be safe from any kind of injury?

India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series announced. #TeamIndia will play three T20Is against Afghanistan at New Delhi, beginning September 13.#AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/UqTUeZyHz8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2026

Meanwhile, another star player, Harshit Rana made his comeback to the team. In 2026, Harshit Rana suffered an injury twice. First on February 4, 2026, with a right knee tear during the T20 World Cup 2026. And, the second injury he suffered was on July 9, 2026. It was a hamstring strain, which he suffered during the third T20I against England.

India and Afghanistan’s squad for T20I series:

However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had already announced their squad for the upcoming series against India. Ibrahim Zadran has been named Afghanistan’s full-time T20I captain, while fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns after recovering from his injury.

Afghanistan’s squad for the T20I series against India: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Noor Rahman (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

India’s squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana