Team India captain Shreyas Iyer makes BIG statement ahead of historic T20I vs Japan, says ‘never thought…’

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer will play his first T20I match against non-Test playing nation when his side faces Japan on Tuesday.

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Shreyas Iyer (right) with Japan captain Kendel Fleming in Tokyo. (Source: X)

India vs Japan 2026 T20I: Team India are all set to face off against Japan in their first-ever T20I match at the Sano International Cricket Ground near Tokyo as the two sides battle for the ‘Suzuki Cup’ on Tuesday. The T20 World Cup champion are set to face their 24th different opponent in T20I cricket when they take on Japan.

Iyer and Team India have been on a roll in T20I format of the game in the last couple of months. After a rough start as India’s T20I skipper with back-to-back series losses against Ireland and England, Iyer’s Indian side have bounced back with series whitewashes against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan this month.

India will play Japan in Sano to launch the celebration for 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two Asian countries. The T20 World Cup 2026 champions arrived in Tokyo on Sunday ahead of their clash against Japan before they begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.

“No, I never thought about it, but yes, I mean, cricket is picking up in every country now, and all the teams are becoming dominant in their own ways, so I’m sure this will be an exciting match as well tomorrow,” Iyer said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Picture-perfect frames with the Captains The stage is set for a historic clash between #TeamIndia and Japan #TeamIndiaInJapan | @CricketJapan pic.twitter.com/5mGTm42RZj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2026

Typhoon Dujuan has hit near Kanto and incessant rain led to cancellation of India’s only training session before the game. The match will be held in Sano, roughly 100 kms from Tokyo.

“It’s beautiful. The time we landed, we saw the people, very cordial, generous, and helpful in nature, which we see it back at home as well. The hospitality is brilliant,” Indian skipper said, talking about his first impressions of Japan.

“It’s too early to talk about it (only been a day), but I’ve heard special things from people about Japan as a country and Tokyo as a city as well, so looking forward to explore more,” he added.

Indian captain Iyer has scored 1463 runs in 64 T20I matches in his career at an average of 31.8 with10 fifties and a strike-rate of 137.88. He has never played a T20I match against non Test-playing nations.

“Yes, it is going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This is the first time we will be playing Japan, and I don’t know much about the conditions, the wicket, but looking forward to have a great match.

“I saw a little bit of reels going here and there, but yes, we will be doing our studies and knowing about the players more, and super excited for the game tomorrow. Hopefully it doesn’t rain, and all the viewers and the spectators who will be coming to the stadium will get a nice competitive game,” the Punjab Kings skipper, who was retained for Rs 26.75 crore by Preity Zinta’s team ahead of IPL 2026 season, said.

‘Different’ experience for Shreyas Iyer and Team India

It has been a ‘different’ experience for Iyer and the players in a country known for its natural beauty and remarkable efficiency. “Yes, definitely it’s completely different from what we’ve been used to doing in terms of going to Australia, England, New Zealand.

“It’s our very first time, and the culture and the people are very different in terms of how they are in terms of discipline. I’m someone who loves to embrace new culture and get used to the vibe and the accommodation as quickly as possible, so this is a new challenge for us,” the Indian captain said.

Iyer was once again asked about 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and how the Indian Premier League has helped in his development. “I feel that it’s a great platform for them to showcase their talent. Recently there is a youngster in our team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he came up the ranks through IPL and that’s basically a solid platform for everyone who is seeking to showcase their talent and come up the ranks.

“I feel that it’s also a great platform to come into the Indian team because whenever you perform in the IPL, the eyes are always on you and you get recognized pretty quick,” he said about Sooryavanshi and the IPL.