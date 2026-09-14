Team India head coach Amol Muzumdar makes BIG statement on ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy debacle

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win the ACC Women Asia Cup 2026 title in Dubai on Sunday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/team-india-head-coach-amol-muzumdar-makes-big-statement-on-acc-women-asia-cup-2026-trophy-debacle-8523726/ Copy

India women cricket team celebrate their Asia Cup 2026 win without the trophy in Dubai. (Source: X)

ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India team won the ACC Women’s Asia Cup title for a record-extending eighth time after hammering former champions Sri Lanka by massive 72-run margin in the title clash at the Dubai Intenational Cricket Stadium on Sunday. But the disappointing scenes in the aftermath of the final took some sheen off their win once again.

For the second time in less than a year’s time, an Indian cricket team will be flying back home from Dubai empty handed in spite of winning the Asia Cup title. Suryakumar Yadav’s India men’s team had won the Asia Cup 2025 title with their win over Pakistan last year – a feat emulated by India women’s team in the Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. But just like the men’s team, the women’s team also refuse to accept the trophy from the hands of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

After the presentation ceremony, which was delayed by almost an hour as Indian team refused to come out of their dressing room after the final, head coach Amol Muzumdar revealed what transpired behind the scenes. The former Mumbai captain revealed that the women’s team fully supported the BCCI’s stand over the matter of not accepting the trophy from Naqvi.

“That stand has been taken by BCCI and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We’re the champions – that’s good enough. It was on the big board that India champions of Asia Cup 2026,” head coach Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference, when asked about not accepting the trophy from Naqvi.

“This tournament is over; officially over for us. We’re happy that we’ve turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward for the Asian Games 2026,” he said.

! Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on the journey, the togetherness and the moments that made this campaign special. ✨#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NotAGentlemansGame #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 pic.twitter.com/mS2B2flh67 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2026

The Indian women’s team’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi was almost an action replay from th 2025 men’s edition of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav-led side did not accept the winner’s trophy from Naqvi to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last year.

Muzumdar said he was not aware of any possibility of the team receiving the trophy in the coming days. “No news as yet. So, I cannot answer that,” he said.

Indian men’s team have not received Asia Cup 2025 trophy

The men’s team have not received the Asia Cup 2025 winners trophy till date as it lies locked at ACC headquarters in Dubai with Naqvi insisting that only he will hand it out. Asked if such instances should be stopped in sports, the Indian head coach replied, “Well, as I said earlier, my answer remains the same, my friend. That the stand has been taken by BCCI and we’re united and standing by it. Absolutely.

“For us, this tournament is officially over. The fact that we’re champions, we’re really glad and I’m really proud of every single person in this unit, including the support staff and the players, needless to say.

India women’s team will now head to Japan to defend their gold medal from the cricket tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will begin their campaign with a quarterfinal clash against hosts Japan on September 18.

The men’s team have been given a ‘bye’ through to the quarterfinals as well and will open their campaign on September 28.