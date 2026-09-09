Team India hit Rs 1300000000 jackpot before Afghanistan T20I with a massive 44 per cent boost in…

Team India are set to face West Indies in three ODIs and five T20s beginning on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Team India will get new associate sponsors for home games till 2028. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20: There is no stopping the rising brand value of Team India as they hit a massive Rs 130 crore jackpot ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan beginning at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a two-year deal for associate sponsorship worth over Rs 130 crore, according to a statement made by the board.

The BCCI have signed up Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners for Indian home cricket for a two-season period, commencing with upcoming series against the West Indies and running through March 2028.

“The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over Rs 130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing commercial value of India’s home cricket season,” the BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI announces Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners for India Home Cricket. The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over ₹130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing… pic.twitter.com/GxBeCrGGaB — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2026

The partnerships bring together brands from the beverage, insurance and AI sectors, adding to BCCI’s commercial ecosystem. The deals cover India’s bilateral cricket played at home during the two-season period. They reflect the versatility of Indian cricket as a platform for businesses to build visibility, reach consumers and engage with a large and passionate fan base.

“India’s home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country, and the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem. The big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with BCCI,” BCCI President Mithun Manhas was quoted as saying.

“Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders,” Manhas added.

The BCCI are still hunting for a lead sponsor for the India home series matches for the men’s team. “The significant growth in the value of our home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India. A 44 per cent increase in the combined deal value, with the latest partnerships valued at over Rs 130 crore, is a significant achievement and demonstrates the strong demand for association with Indian cricket,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

India will begin a three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28 followed by a five-match T20I series against the men from Caribbean at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 6.