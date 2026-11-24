Tejasvi Dahiya reveals how KKR experience made him a better power-hitter

Star player Tejasvi Dahiya credits Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for improving his power-hitting. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Tejasvi Dahiya credits KKR for improving his power-hitting (Image - X)

Tejasvi Dahiya is known as one of the best six-hitters in domestic cricket. He is at the top of the six-hitting list in this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), with 20 sixes in five innings.

Almost half of those came on Sunday (November 22, 2026), when he hit nine sixes in a 36-ball 95 to help Delhi make 232 for six and win by 43 runs over Haryana at the Holkar Stadium.

Dahiya said his work with Abhishek Nayar and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management last season helped him hit big better.

“Last season, with Nayar sir and the KKR management, we worked on keeping my base tight and firm, using long levers, and getting deep into the crease. That’s my go-to thing, and I just try to execute that in the last overs,” he said.

He did this in the last five overs, making 48 runs off 17 balls, with 19 runs off pacer Samant Jakhar in the 19th over, when he hit two sixes and a four.

After going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, Dahiya had a big season in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), making 339 runs at a strike rate of 190.45 for South Delhi Superstarz. He hit 29 sixes, the second-most, and also made a fifty off just 12 balls. His form made many teams want him at the IPL 2026 auction, with KKR buying him for ₹3 crore. But he played only two games for the team before being let go ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

The 24-year-old, however, does not sit and think too much about the good and bad of franchise cricket, and likes to look at what he can do.

“It’s a management call. As a player, I just do my job and try to deliver what my team wants from me. It doesn’t matter whether I am playing in the IPL or domestic cricket; I try to make myself available for whatever my team wants. We are professionals, and it’s our job to play one match at a time, not think about the future but stay in the present.

“As a player and as a human being, I try to improve myself day by day. There were areas in which I was lacking, and I have worked on those things after speaking to my coaches and seniors about what I need to develop to dominate and play at a good level. I don’t give my energy to things that are not happening in my favour. I just try to get better every day,” he said.

When asked what parts of his game he had worked on, he said: “I worked on developing my power-hitting for the last 2-3 overs, and playing square shots like sweeps and cuts against spinners,” he said.

He trains with Cosco balls to work on making power. “They are soft, so you have to generate power from within,” he explained.

Dahiya helped South Delhi Superstarz win the DPL 2026 title. He was the team’s costliest buy at ₹40 lakh, kept through the Right to Match (RTM) card, and stepped in as captain when Ayush Badoni was not there. He made 291 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 180.75, with three fifties. His good run has gone on in the ongoing SMAT. “I am fortunate enough to experience that,” he said.