‘The harder you work, the luckier you get,’ Ousted T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav pushing for India comeback

Surya has had an impressive run as captain of Mumbai in the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali season, scoring 214 runs from six matches

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Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed 82 in 29 balls against Gujarat in SMAT 2026-27. (Source: X)

India’s 2026 T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was shown the exit door from the national team months after the success, has admitted that being away from the team has been difficult, especially after representing the country continuously for five years.

However, the Mumbai batter believes there is always light at the end of the tunnel and is focused on making the most of his time in domestic cricket and possibly re-enter the Indian team.

Suryakumar is currently leading Mumbai in the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, and he has had a decent run in the tournament so far. In the sidelines, he spoke about the disappointment of losing his place in the Indian team and said the experience has taught him several lessons.

“Of course, it is painful to be away from the Indian team. You have played for five years continuously, and then suddenly, you don’t play for India…it hurts but that’s what this game is all about,” Suryakumar told reporters.

“This sport teaches you a lot of things. It has taught me a lot of things in the last two years and also after IPL…there are a lot of learnings and as it is said, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. (Until then) the show must go on,” he added.

Suryakumar’s absence from the national team came just months after he led India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title in March 2026. India defeated New Zealand in the final to successfully defend their crown at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, the 35-year-old was replaced by Shreyas Iyer as India’s T20I captain in June, less than three months after the World Cup triumph. He was subsequently left out of the squads for the Ireland and England tours, bringing an end to his five-year run in the national setup.

Despite the setback, Suryakumar has not lost confidence in his batting. He maintained that his approach has remained the same and credited his recent performances to the hard work he has put in over the last few weeks.

“I don’t think anything went wrong with my batting. I have been playing the same way for the last five years. I’ve enjoyed batting everywhere, playing for India as well as for Mumbai,” he said.

“At present, I am also doing the same thing. I think there is a lot of batting practice involved. That’s what I did in the last 8-10 weeks, which is reflecting on the field. The harder you work, the luckier you get,” Surya concluded.

In six SMAT outings, Surya has scored 214 runs with two half-centuries against Hyderabad (60*) and a best of 82 against Gujarat. Suryakumar Yadav and co are now preparing for the Super League phase of the domestic T20 tournament.