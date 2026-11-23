‘There are bigger issues at play’, MCC official Fraser Stewart makes intentions clear about India and Pakistan’s non-handshake stance

MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart said the organisation cannot say anything against India's decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistan, claiming that geopolitical issues are beyond their control

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Marylebone Cricket Club, the institution for the Laws of Cricket, has broken its silence on the on-going India-Pakistan handshake controversy, stating that it has no control over decisions taken by the teams and their respective authorities.

MCC’s Laws Manager and Head of Cricket, Fraser Stewart, said the organisation would like to see players from both countries exchange the customary handshake but understands that there are bigger issues involved. He also made it clear that the matter goes beyond the boundaries of cricket, especially when it comes to geopolitics.

“If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that’s not something that MCC can control. We would like to see it, but we realise there are bigger issues at play, and that’s something beyond our control,” Stewart said.

The issue came into focus again after India A and Pakistan A players avoided handshakes during their ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match in Doha on Sunday. The two teams did not exchange greetings either before or after the match.

Even the captains, Tilak Varma and Abdul Samad, did not shake hands during the toss.

India A eventually lost the contest by 48 runs, but the absence of handshakes once again became a major talking point.

Stewart refused to comment directly on India’s decision, explaining that some matters are beyond the MCC’s authority. He stressed that the organisation’s main responsibility is to ensure that players follow the rules and maintain respect for the game.

“There are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that’s above my station to talk about geopolitical situations. What we can control is that, on the field, the players respect each other, they respect the umpires, the authority of the umpires and the game,” he added.

While the organisation would prefer to see the traditional exchange of handshakes return, it recognises that the decision is influenced by matters outside cricket.

What sparked this move?

India’s decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistan players began after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The attack led to a major escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. Indian cricket teams subsequently stopped following the customary handshake tradition during matches against Pakistan.

The policy was first seen during the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai and has continued across men’s, women’s and age-group cricket. India have since maintained the same position in subsequent meetings between the two countries, including the recent Rising Stars Asia Cup encounter.