‘They change their mind like pants’: Ex-Pakistan coach criticises Aaqib Javed over Pakistan cricket turmoil

Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has criticised chief selector Aaqib Javed over Pakistan’s selection strategy and the ongoing England Test series chaos.

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Jason Gillespie right, Aaqib Javed left. (Photo: X)

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has strongly criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Aaqib Javed following the team’s sudden changes during the ongoing Test series against England.

Pakistan have faced a major shake-up after losing the first two Tests of the three-match series. Several players were sent home, while the coaching staff was also changed ahead of the third Test in Birmingham.

Gillespie, who coached Pakistan in 2024, said the situation was difficult to watch, especially for the players involved. He also questioned the lack of a clear selection plan under Aaqib Javed.

Gillespie questions Pakistan’s selection strategy

Gillespie pointed to the treatment of Salman Ali Agha as an example of the confusion. Salman captained Pakistan in the first Test against England but was dropped for the second match and then sent home before the third Test.

“How does that work?”

The former Australia fast bowler then took aim at the selection process and claimed that Pakistan do not appear to have a consistent strategy.

“It’s pretty clear they don’t have a selection strategy at all, particularly under Aaqib Javed.”

Gillespie also made a sharp remark about the frequent changes in Pakistan’s team management.

“They change their mind like they change their pants — daily,” Gillespie said.

Aaqib Javed’s comments also come under fire

The former Pakistan coach was also unhappy with recent comments from Aaqib Javed, who had blamed Gillespie and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten for some of the problems facing Pakistan cricket.

Gillespie questioned why he and Kirsten were being held responsible despite no longer being part of the Pakistan setup.

“Aaqib has been chairman of selectors for the past two years. We haven’t even been there. Somehow he claims it is our fault.”

The former coach added that Javed should look at his own role in the current situation.

“I think Javed needs to look at himself in the mirror.”

Players allegedly not told about their exits

Gillespie also raised concerns about how the PCB communicated the squad changes to players.

According to reports, some players who were removed from the squad learned about the decision through family members, friends or social media instead of directly from the team management.

“The players who were sacked heard it through family and friends and the media they had been sacked. How disrespectful is that?”

Gillespie said the lack of communication between the selectors and players was another major concern.

Pakistan face England in Third Test

Pakistan lost the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before England won the second match at Lord’s by 194 runs. The defeats left Pakistan 0-2 down in the three-Test series.

The PCB has since recalled several players and replaced head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test, which begins in Birmingham on September 9.

The latest changes have added more pressure on Pakistan’s cricket management as the team looks to avoid a series clean sweep.