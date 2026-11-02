‘This day last year will always remain special’, Smriti Mandhana looks back at India’s 2025 World Cup triumph with pride

On this day last year, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final to win their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup

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India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice captain Smriti Mandhana hold the Indian tricolour as they celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, on Monday, November 3, 2025. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

Newly appointed Indian captain Smriti Mandhana looked back on the Indian team’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph last year, claiming that it will always remain a special memory for her and countless people across the nation.

Mandhana, who replaced Harmanpreet Kaur as captain nearly a month ago, said this on the eve of India’s one-year anniversary of the Women’s World Cup. On November 2, 2025, the Indians had defeated South Africa in the final to win their maiden ODI world title.

The victory ended India’s long wait for a World Cup trophy in women’s cricket. After finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017, the team finally crossed the line in front of their home supporters. Harmanpreet Kaur led the side during the tournament, while Mandhana played an important role with the bat.

“This day last year will always remain special, not only for the team but for billions of Indians all over the world, as this victory was for every Indian and every girl who dreams of representing her country and bringing laurels to India,” Smriti Mandhana said.

How India won the World Cup?

India began their campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka under the DLS method in Guwahati. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal provided a strong start, while the bowlers kept the hosts in check to secure the first points of the tournament.

The team followed it up with an 88-run victory over Pakistan in Colombo. India then suffered three consecutive defeats against South Africa, Australia and England, which put their semi-final hopes under pressure. Their match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain, making the next game crucial.

India responded with a 53-run DLS victory over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai. The win helped them secure a place in the semi-finals, where they faced defending champions Australia.

The semi-final against Australia turned out to be one of the biggest moments of India’s campaign. Chasing a target of 339, India produced a memorable performance to win by five wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 89 runs.

Their partnership helped India pull off one of the biggest successful chases in Women’s World Cup history and book a place in the final.

India then faced South Africa in the title clash. After being asked to bat first, the hosts posted 298/7, with Shafali Verma scoring 87 and Deepti Sharma adding 58. Mandhana also contributed 45 runs at the top of the order.

South Africa put up a fight through captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 101, but India’s bowlers turned the match around. Deepti picked up five wickets for 39 runs, while Shafali took two wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 246. India won the final by 52 runs to lift their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup trophy.