THIS former Delhi cricketer becomes USA’s leading six hitter in ODIs – Check details

The batter's unbeaten century also helped the USA beat the UAE in a high scoring match in Dallas

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/this-former-delhi-cricketer-becomes-usas-leading-six-hitter-in-odis-check-details-8533353/ Copy

File photo of Milind Kumar. (Photo: X)

India-born batter Milind Kumar, who now represents the United States of America at the international level, became the batter to hit the most number of sixes for the USA in men’s one-day internationals. The five sixes that he hit during the chase of a 300+ total helped him achieve this record.

He also smacked an unbeaten century as the Americans chased down 331 during an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Milind Kumar remained unbeaten on 116 from just 84 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes on the way.

It was the 35-year-old’s fifth ODI century of his career and this one came at a crucial time, exactly when USA needed it the most. The Americans were immediately put under pressure after the UAE posted a mammoth total of 330/8.

The hosts got off to a decent start through Smit Patel (27) and Monank Patel (55) who stood for a 38-run partnership for the first wicket before the former’s departure in the sixth over. Shehan Jayasuriya then fell for nine runs while Saiteja Mukkamalla got out for 56 off 62.

USA were 172/4 when Milind Kumar came to bat alongside Shubham Ranjane. The duo stitched a match winning partnership of 160 runs and remained on the crease until the winning runs were scored.

Milind Kumar took charge of things nicely, smashing 116 off 84 at a strike rate of 138 whereas Shubman Ranjane contributed 57 off 49. Their partnership resulted in USA successfully attempt their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.

Their previous best was 294/7 against Nepal in Dallas in 2024. The chase was also the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the Cricket World Cup League 2.

Milind Kumar moves pas Aaron Jones

Milind Kumar is now officially USA’s highest six hitter in the second longest format, overtaking his captain Monank Patel who has 34 maximums to his name. Aaron Jones is close with 32 sixes while Saiteja Mukkamalla and Steven Taylor have 28 and 27 respectively.

USA getting closer to Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification

USA’s win over the UAE helped the stars and stripes push their case further for a place in next year’s 50-over World Cup.

The Americans moved to the top of the League 2 standings and now need one more win from their remaining matches in the ongoing tri-series to finish first. USA has already secured a place in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier after their strong League 2 campaign.

They will now look to finish among the four teams in the Qualifier that earn a place in the 2027 World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.