This former Indian opener’s son has been appointed as Delhi U-19 team’s captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy – Find out

The U-19 cricketer's father was a part of India's Cricket World Cup winning side in 2011

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File photo of Aryavir Sehwag. (Photo: X)

Legendary former opener Virender Sehwag’s son Aryavir Sehwag has been named captain of Delhi’s Under-19 team for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy with the youngster set to lead the side in the 2026-27 domestic season.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association announced a 16-member squad for the tournament, which will be played in Visakhapatnam from October 8. Aryavir Sehwag has been handed the responsibility after making steady progress through the junior cricket system.

Arnav Bugga has been appointed vice-captain, while the squad also includes Dhanya Nakra, Tanmay Chaudhary, Uday Chawla, Garv Kumar and Abhiraj Gagan Singh. Tarun Singh is the other wicketkeeper in the squad.

Also Read: When will legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to Team India after ODI series vs WI?

Sehwag’s appointment comes soon after his first India Under-19 assignment. He was selected for India’s one-day series against Australia last month and featured in all three matches. He scored 28 in the first game, followed it with 47 in the second and made 34 in the third.

The Delhi youngster also got a brief opportunity in senior cricket this year when he represented West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League. He played two matches and scored 24 runs.

Aryavir Sehwag’s rise

Aryavir Sehwag has been on the radar of selectors for some time with his performances in age-group cricket helping him move up the ladder. His biggest innings came in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy when he smashed 297 for Delhi Under-19 against Meghalaya. He narrowly missed out on a triple century but made his ability clear with a long innings at the top of the order.

Before that, he had already shown promise in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. On his debut in the competition in 2024, he scored 49 against Manipur to help Delhi register a six-wicket win.

His batting style has naturally drawn comparisons with his father because of his attacking approach and preference for playing shots. But his progress has largely come through his own performances in Delhi’s age-group teams.

Aaryavir now has another important season ahead of him. Leading Delhi at the Under-19 level will give him a chance to take on more responsibility while continuing his push towards senior domestic cricket.

With an India U-19 stint already behind him, the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be another opportunity for him to add to his record and move closer to the next level.