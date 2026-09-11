THIS Indian star achieves a HUGE milestone against Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal, her name is…

A star Indian player achieved a big milestone in her career against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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A star Indian player achieves a huge milestone vs Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India delivered a brilliant performance against Bangladesh Women in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final, which helped them to seal the match by a big margin of 40 runs and qualified to the finals of the tournament.

The whole team showcased an impressive performance in this important match, which also helped them gain the major advantage to reach the final of the tournament and get a chance to win another title.

In this match, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Shafali Verma showed a dominant performance, which became a major problem for their rivals in the semi-final clash. She played a match-winning innings for her side in a tense situation. Speaking about her knock in the match, she scored 64 runs off 40 balls. In her knock, she included seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 160.

Shree Charani achieves a big record against Bangladesh in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals

On the other hand, there was one more star player in the match, who achieved a huge feat for her side against Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Her brilliance for the Women in Blue has always been a great weapon.

Shree Charani was the player who achieved a big milestone in her career. Shree Charani became the fastest Indian player to reach 50 wickets in her career. She achieved this milestone in 29 matches. The player who topped the list is China’s Mengting Liu, who holds the record of 28 games.

Now, it’s time to discuss other players who were on the list of achieving this massive record. The second star on the list is Leigh Kasperek, who’s a New Zealand star, who achieved this record in 29 matches. Meanwhile, Anish Mohammed from West Indies and Shree Charani from India also hold the second spot. On the other hand, the fifth spot was held by Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged this record in her career in 34 innings for England.

Rank Player Team Matches 1 Mengting Liu China 28 2 Leigh Kaspere New Zealand 29 2 Anisha Mohammed West Indies 29 2 Shree Charani India 29 5 Sophie Ecclestone England 34

Shree Charani achieved this record against Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final, after dismissing their opening star, Juairiya Ferdous for 14 runs off 18 balls.

For the Indian side, there were many stars, like Deepti Sharma and Nandni Sharma, who played a crucial role for the Women in Blue to win this match in a pressurized situation to reach the final stage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.