‘This kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often for us’, says Japan Cricket CEO Alan Curr ahead of historic meeting with India

Japan cricket CEO Alan Curr spoke of the magnitude of the India vs Japan, one-off T20I clash, discussed the cricket venues' long-term plans and more in an exclusive chat with India.com

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/this-kind-of-opportunity-doesnt-come-around-very-often-for-us-says-japan-cricket-ceo-alan-curr-ahead-of-historic-meeting-with-india-8527952/ Copy

File photo of the Japanese and Indian cricket team.

Ahead of Japan’s historic meeting with the Indian men’s team in the preparatory one-off T20I match for the 2026 Asian Games, the Japanese Board’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Curr has revealed that the atmosphere is building nicely for the national team ahead of their fixture against the reigning world T20 champions on September 22.

Curr acknowledged that it was a rare occasion for Japanese cricket and that’s why all the players excited about the opportunity.

“The atmosphere is good. Yeah, it’s great. The boys are excited. I mean, this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often for us,” Curr said in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

The match will be a major occasion for Japanese cricket as the the players will get a chance to take on one of the biggest teams in the sport and the best in the continent. Curr said the preparations at the Sano International Cricket Ground have also helped the players understand the scale of the occasion.

“We’ve been transforming the Sano International Cricket Ground over the last few days. So, it looks pretty different to how it normally looks,” Curr said.

Also Read: Shafali Verma powers Team India into Asian Games 2026 final, secures another medal for country

Japan’s players have been at the ground during the build-up to the game while the venue underwent several changes to prepare for the match.

“I think that’s really helped to sort of stoke the fire a little bit. Everyone’s kind of realizing or actually seeing before their eyes how different this is going to be to a normal game of cricket that we play here at our ground,” Alan Curr added.

We then asked Alan Curr about the long-term plan of the cricket venues that were built just for the 2026 Asian Games. Curr made it clear that Japan Cricket is not directly responsible for organising the cricket facilities for the competition and therefore they don’t have any say about the future of those pitches.

“Yeah, the facility, I mean, look, I do just want to make one thing really clear that we aren’t involved in the Asian Games to much of a level. We’ve consulted, we’ve answered questions, we’ve tried to assist where necessary, but it’s really not our event,” he said.

He also defended the work being done on the cricket facility in Nishin, saying new venues are often part of the challenge when cricket enters multi-sport events in places where the game does not have a major foothold.

“I think a lot of the reports that came out in the last few weeks were a little bit unfair and were a little bit inaccurate. There has to be a certain understanding that when you do these events, you are taking a bit of a leap of faith and you’re putting a bit of trust in the people who are putting the facilities together,” Curr added.

The India fixture comes at a time when cricket in Japan is also looking to make use of opportunities created by the sport’s growing presence in multi-sport events.

“It’s not our facility,” he stressed, adding that discussions over its long-term use would become clearer after the Games.

Curr hopes the venue can become a useful cricket facility after the Asian Games. He said the current understanding is that the baseball fields will return after the Games, while the cricket square and nets could remain available for use.

“My understanding at this point is that the three baseball fields will go back in after the games, but that the square will remain and the nets will remain and that we will have some access to it. I don’t know how much of this is confirmed. I don’t know how much of this is actually locked in.

I think a lot of those conversations will happen once the games are done. But my understanding is that we will be able to continue to use it for a certain amount of time throughout the year. And certainly we are having conversations here around Tana Organize, whether it’s our Women’s Premier League, our Men’s Premier League or future international matches down at the venue.” Alan Curr added.

When asked about Japan Cricket’s plan to reach young kids, Alan Curr confirmed that the board officials reached out to more than 10,000 children and introduced the game of cricket to them through school visits, community activities and festivals

“As for the kids, yeah, we are visiting. I think last year we had like 12,000 kids we visited and introduced cricket to through various engagement programs, whether that’s in schools, whether that’s in local communities, whether that’s at festivals or whatever,” Alan concluded.

When and where to watch India vs Japan, one-off T20I?

The India vs Japan, one-off T20I on Tuesday, September 22 will be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.