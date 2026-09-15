THIS star achieves a huge milestone for India after Women’s Asia Cup 2026 glory, her name is…

A star Indian player achieved a big milestone in her career and for the Indian team, after delivering an outstanding performance in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 finals against Sri Lanka. Scroll down to read the full story.

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A star Indian player achieves a huge milestone in her career, after Women's Asia Cup 2026 glory

The Indian women’s side made the whole nation proud, after delivering an exceptional performance in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 and winning the title, after defeating Sri Lanka in the final clash by 72 runs.

Each Indian star put their best to help their side to achieve this big milestone, after delivering so much hard work and dedication in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

Shree Charani’s exceptional four-wicket haul for India in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 finals

There were many star players for the Indian team, who showcased an impressive performance in the final clash and helped the team to make it one-sided. Players like Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who provide a big support to the team in the winner-decider match of the tournament.

However, there was one more star in the Indian team, whose bowling played a crucial role for the Women in Blue to thrashed Sri Lanka’s batting lineup in the finals. Her name is Shree Charani. The Indian star took a four-wicket haul in the match and made her side look more dominant in the match.

Speaking about her overall performance in the match, Shree Charani bowled four overs in the match and took four wickets and conceded 20 runs. In the overall tournament, the Indian star scalped 12 wickets.

Shree Charani becomes the first Indian bowler to cross 800 rating points

After this exceptional performance for the Indian team, Shree Charani achieved a new milestone in her career by breaking new barriers. Well, it’s time to unveil her newest achievement unlocked for the Women in Blue, after Women’s Asia Cup 2026 glory.

Shree Charani’s impressive performance made a massive change in her latest rankings as she becomes the first Indian bowler to surpass the 800-point barrier.

On the list of the highest rating ever in Women’s T20I bowling. Star player Megan Schutt holds the first spot for Australia with 806 points. Meanwhile, Shree Charani placed in second position with 804 points.

The following players on the list are the star England player, who played a crucial role for her side, winning important matches. Sophie Ecclestone, who holds the third spot with 802 points. The remaining two players on the list are Shabnim Ismail for South Africa with 781 points and Shelley Nitschke for Australia with 780 points.