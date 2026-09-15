EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Sports
  • THIS star cricketer from Zimbabwe breaks Sachin Tendulkars massive ODI record, his name is...

THIS star cricketer from Zimbabwe breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s massive ODI record, his name is…

A star Zimbabwe player achieved a huge milestone by surpassing legendary player Sachin Tendulkar to make a new record and create history. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 15, 2026, 5:36 PM IST
Brendan Taylor breaks Sachin Tendulkar's massive record
A star Zimbabwe player breaks Sachin Tendulkar's massive record

Legendary Indian cricketer, who is also known as the god of cricket for his iconic records and impressive performances in cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has created some big records throughout his career. However, on Tuesday, one of his records was broken by a star player.

The star player who broke legendary player Sachin Tendulkar’s record is, Zimbabwe’s star player Brendan Taylor. Who surprised the cricket world, after achieving a huge feat and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Read more: T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table: Zimbabwe rise to top after Blessing Muzarabani wrecks Oman

Zimbabwe’s star Brendan Taylor surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a new record

Now, it’s time to see the record Brendan Taylor achieved in his career and surpass Sachin Tendulkar as well. Basically, on Tuesday (September 15), Zimbabwe played against Australia at the Harare Sports Club, where he set the World record of becoming the player to surpass Tendulkar for the longest men’s ODI career record.

He achieved this huge milestone at the age of 40 years old. Discussing his record, his career span is 22 years and 148 days, where he played 57 days more than Sachin Tendulkar.

Brendan Taylor’s career stats in ODI format

Brendan Taylor played his 208th ODI match against Australia. However, he made his debut on April 20, 2004, at the same ground against Sri Lanka. Throughout his career, he showcased some impressive performances for his side, which helped them to win many crucial matches in intense moments.

He is also known as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batsman, who helped his side to do well. If we discuss his career stats, Brendan Taylor has smashed 6,704 runs in 207 ODIs. In his career, he smashed 11 centuries. Meanwhile, his Test stats are also very impressive as he scored 2,420 runs in 37 appearances.

Player Country From To Span Matches
Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe 20 Apr 2004 5 Sep 2026* 22y 148d* 208*
Sachin Tendulkar India 18 Dec 1989 18 Mar 2012 22y 91d 463
Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 26 Dec 1989 28 Jun 2011 21y 184d 445
Javed Miandad Pakistan 11 Jun 1975 9 Mar 1996 20y 272d 233
Sean Williams Zimbabwe 25 Feb 2005 31 Aug 2025 20y 187d 164
Chris Gayle West Indies 11 Sep 1999 14 Aug 2019 19y 337d 301
Shoaib Malik Pakistan 14 Oct 1999 16 Jun 2019 19y 245d 287
Rohit Sharma India 23 Jun 2007 19 Jul 2026 19y 26d 288
Aravinda de Silva Sri Lanka 31 Mar 1984 18 Mar 2003 18y 352d 308

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.