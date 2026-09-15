THIS star cricketer from Zimbabwe breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s massive ODI record, his name is…

Legendary Indian cricketer, who is also known as the god of cricket for his iconic records and impressive performances in cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has created some big records throughout his career. However, on Tuesday, one of his records was broken by a star player.
The star player who broke legendary player Sachin Tendulkar’s record is, Zimbabwe’s star player Brendan Taylor. Who surprised the cricket world, after achieving a huge feat and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
Now, it’s time to see the record Brendan Taylor achieved in his career and surpass Sachin Tendulkar as well. Basically, on Tuesday (September 15), Zimbabwe played against Australia at the Harare Sports Club, where he set the World record of becoming the player to surpass Tendulkar for the longest men’s ODI career record.
He achieved this huge milestone at the age of 40 years old. Discussing his record, his career span is 22 years and 148 days, where he played 57 days more than Sachin Tendulkar.
Brendan Taylor played his 208th ODI match against Australia. However, he made his debut on April 20, 2004, at the same ground against Sri Lanka. Throughout his career, he showcased some impressive performances for his side, which helped them to win many crucial matches in intense moments.
He is also known as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batsman, who helped his side to do well. If we discuss his career stats, Brendan Taylor has smashed 6,704 runs in 207 ODIs. In his career, he smashed 11 centuries. Meanwhile, his Test stats are also very impressive as he scored 2,420 runs in 37 appearances.
|Player
|Country
|From
|To
|Span
|Matches
|Brendan Taylor
|Zimbabwe
|20 Apr 2004
|5 Sep 2026*
|22y 148d*
|208*
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|18 Dec 1989
|18 Mar 2012
|22y 91d
|463
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|26 Dec 1989
|28 Jun 2011
|21y 184d
|445
|Javed Miandad
|Pakistan
|11 Jun 1975
|9 Mar 1996
|20y 272d
|233
|Sean Williams
|Zimbabwe
|25 Feb 2005
|31 Aug 2025
|20y 187d
|164
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|11 Sep 1999
|14 Aug 2019
|19y 337d
|301
|Shoaib Malik
|Pakistan
|14 Oct 1999
|16 Jun 2019
|19y 245d
|287
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|23 Jun 2007
|19 Jul 2026
|19y 26d
|288
|Aravinda de Silva
|Sri Lanka
|31 Mar 1984
|18 Mar 2003
|18y 352d
|308
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