THIS star India cricketer conceded 51 runs in 4 overs in a local T20 league ahead of Afghanistan T20 series

A star Indian player, who is known for his impressive bowling performance, conceded 51 runs in 4 overs in a local T20 league ahead of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Indian star cricketer conceded 51 runs in 4 overs

Team India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill and key Indian star Arshdeep Singh are a part of the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup. Both star’ sides, Fazilka Falcons and Ludhiana Lions, also played an amazing match on Sunday.

Both sides’ delivered an exceptional performance in the clash. During the match, Ludhiana Lions’ captain, Arshdeep Singh showed a poor performance for his side. Speaking about his performance in the match, Arshdeep Singh bowled 4 overs for his side and conceded 51 runs without any single wicket at an economy of 12.75.

This poor showcasing of performance as a captain of the side created many questions for him as he is the key bowler for the Indian team as well. After this performance, the fans also criticized him. His mistakes caused a major problem for his team, as well as them losing the match by 1 run.

The Indian team captain, Shubman Gill, was also a part of the match as he was playing for Fazilka Falcons, where he showcased a brilliant batting performance for his side. Discussing his performance in the match, Shubman Gill scored 40 runs off 21 balls. In his knock, he smashed seven fours and one six at a strike rate of 190.

Playing with such an impressive knock at the beginning helped the rest of the team to add some more efforts to the match, which helped them to win the match at the last moment.

Fazilka Falcons edge past Ludhiana Lions by just one run

In the match, Shubman Gill’s Fazilka Falcons got a chance to bat first in the match, after Gill’s impressive innings. Eish Adatala Rao and Prerit Dutta continued the team’s attacking approach and continued to showcase some impressive performances in the match. Their finishing touches played a vital role for his side as Gill’s side earned a 171-run total for their Arshdeep Singh’s side in the match.

Ludhiana Lions got a brilliant start as opening pair Kartik Sharma and Abhijeet Garg smashed some impressive boundaries for their side. After their dismissals, Ludhiana Lions’ players started losing their wickets early.

Despite feeling pressure in the match, players like Arjun Rajput, Krish Bhagat and Madhav Pathania tried to make their comeback into the match. But, it was too late for them as they lost the match by a narrow margin of 1 run.