Tilak Varma achieves HUGE milestone against West Indies in 2nd T20I

Star Indian batter Tilak Varma achieved a huge milestone against West Indies in the second T20I of the series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Tilak Varma achieves huge milestone vs WI in second T20I

Team India is taking on West Indies in the second match of the T20I series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Both teams are looking for a victory in this match to move forward in this series.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

West Indies invited the hosts to come and bat first in this match by winning the toss. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson began the innings for the Indian team and gave a strong start to their side by displaying impressive boundaries at the crucial moments.

Both players took West Indies’ bowling lineup in charge. Speaking about their innings, Sanju Samson scored 82 runs off 41 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 200. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma played a short but crisp innings for his side in this second clash as he managed to score 20 runs off 12 balls.

After their impressive innings, Ishan Kishan, captain Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma displayed their brilliance for the Men in blue in this important clash. The trio of Shreyas, Ishan and Tilak registered some boundaries to give a good total to the team.

Speaking about their innings in this match, after Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal, Ishan Kishan played a crucial role as he built a great partnership with Sanju Samson. Ishan scored 43 runs. Meanwhile, Shreyas scored 40 runs and Tilak scored 44 runs.

In this match, Tilak Varma achieved a huge milestone as he completed his 5,000 runs in the T20 format. In the second T20I of the series, Tilak scored 44 runs off 18 balls, including three fours and three sixes. His last three consecutive sixes in the last over gave a major boost to team India as they give a 250-run target to West Indies.