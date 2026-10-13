Tilak Varma opens up on India’s strategy for West Indies for fourth T20I clash

Star Indian player Tilak Varma opens up about the fourth clash of the T20I series against West Indies. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Tilak Varma on India's strategy against West Indies

India must try hard to take wickets instead of just stopping runs from the strong West Indies batting team. Vice-captain Tilak Varma said this on Tuesday. He also said the bowlers need to follow their plans well. India want to win the five-match T20 series in the fourth game.

India lead the series 2-1. A win on Wednesday will make them the series winners already. West Indies will try hard to make the series 2-2.

West Indies showed their big hitting power when they chased India’s 249 runs in the second T20. Captain Shai Hope scored a fast 102 runs in just 45 balls.

Tilak said India cannot take it easy. West Indies can hit big shots even with their last batsman.

“The West Indies are a really good side, especially in T20 format. They play so much franchise cricket, so they know how to play this format. The power they have is unbelievable,” Tilak said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Everyone can hit the ball. It is not just the openers, number three or four. All their players can strike the ball, and even the 11th batter can come in and hit. Until all 10 wickets fall, the game is not over. We cannot relax.”

India’s bowlers faced a lot of questions after losing the second match. West Indies played well in the powerplay and completed a big chase.

Young player Tilak, who is 23 years old, said the team looked back at how they bowled in a careful way in that game. Head coach Gautam Gambhir told the bowlers to be braver and go for wickets rather than just let the other team control the game.

“Initially, in the second game, we did not go for wickets. We were slightly defensive when they (West Indies) were scoring runs. But after that, as a team, Gautam (Gambhir) sir also mentioned that we can go for wickets and show that aggression,” he said.