Tilak Varma’s India A knocked out of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 as Sri Lanka A chase 318 runs with ease

Tilak Varma's India A suffered an 8-wicket loss against Sri Lanka A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinals. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sri Lanka A defeat India A by 8 wickets (Image - BCCI)

Sri Lanka A beat India A by 8 wickets in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars. The match was played in Doha on Thursday. With this big win, Sri Lanka A made it to the final. India A’s run in the cup ended in a sad way.

India A won the toss and chose to bat first. They made 317 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. At first, it looked like a good score. But Sri Lanka A got the runs with ease. They made 318 runs for 2 wickets in just 41.3 overs. They won with 51 balls still left to play.

India A got off to a fast start. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 40 runs off 27 balls. Abhishek Sharma played very well at the other end. He made 78 runs off 63 balls. He hit 11 fours and one six. The two openers added 80 runs for the first wicket.

Captain Tilak Varma also played well. He made 53 runs off 66 balls. But India A lost quick wickets in the middle overs. The team went down to 235 for 6. At that time, it looked like India A may not reach 300 runs.

Then Shahbaz Ahmed helped the team in a big way. He made 54 runs not out off 48 balls. He hit four sixes. He added 73 runs with Tanush Kotian for the seventh wicket. Kotian made 28 runs. Their pair took India A past 300 and gave the bowlers something to save.

In reply, Sri Lanka A’s openers took the game away from India A. Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena both hit hundreds. They added a big first pair and put India A in a tough spot from the start.

Jayawardena was very fast. He made 105 runs off just 70 balls. He hit 10 fours and one six. He reached his hundred off only 62 balls. His quick batting changed the game to Sri Lanka A’s side.

Croospulle made the most runs in the match. He made 116 runs off 107 balls. He hit 10 fours and two sixes. He played a calm game. Together, the two openers added 232 runs. That big pair all but ended India A’s hopes.

After the openers got out, Nishan Madushka and captain Pavan Rathnayake ended the game. Madushka made 58 runs not out off 56 balls. Rathnayake made 31 runs not out off just 16 balls. He hit three sixes. They added 53 runs and took their team home.

For India A, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshit Rana took one wicket each. But the bowlers could not stop the Sri Lanka batters on the day.

Sri Lanka A will now play in the final on Sunday. They will face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A.