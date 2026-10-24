Tilak Varma’s twin catches in 2nd T20I against Blackcaps helps him become the fielder with most catches in single calendar year

Star Indian player Tilak Varma achieved a huge milestone in the middle of the second T20I match between India and New Zealand by his impressive fielding performance.

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Tilak Varma's new record vs NZ in the second T20I clash (Image - X)

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India and Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are playing the second T20I match of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams will try to win this game as it will make the ongoing series more interesting.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

The Indian team got a good start in this match, after winning the toss in this second T20I game. Indian pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh made things easy for the Indian team by showcasing their impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh’s excellent bowling performance helped India dismiss New Zealand’s star batters, Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell. There was one common thing in both the dismissals. Tilak Varma was the fielder who caught both players’ catches and helped India putting major setbacks on New Zealand.

Tilak Varma’s impressive fielding performance helped him to achieve a new milestone as well. With these two catches, Tilak Varma breaks the world record by registering his name for the most catches in a calendar year in T20Is.

Now, Tilak Varma has completed 26 catches for the Indian team as an outfielder in 32 T20Is in 2026 calendar year. He surpassed Indonesia’s Danilson Hawoe, who took 25 catches in 41 T20Is.

Bhuvi was right on the money with that throw! Just inches away from a run-out. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/6LaUtZ8wvr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

Speaking about the match, New Zealand’s innings had been completed. At the beginning, New Zealand’s batting lineup faced trouble scoring runs as the Indian bowling attack shone in this game.

After the three early dismissals, New Zealand’s star batters, Glenn Philips and Bevon Jacobs, displayed an impressive batting performance by adapting the attacking approach to put little pressure on Shreyas Iyer’s side.

Glenn Philips scored 70 runs off 43 balls. In his knock, he smashed 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 162.79. Meanwhile, Bevon Jacobs scored 58 runs off 46 balls, including 5 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 126. New Zealand scored 180 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets.